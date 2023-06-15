Today there are many people who like to use virtual assistants, artificial intelligences that are housed in devices such as mobile phones. Manzana or even in speakers with different functions. One of them is precisely alexawhich has not represented the expected earnings Amazonand that means at the same time that it could be removed soon.

As reported by the portal known as Ars Technica, this virtual assistant would have cost him just over $10 billion, without so much profit being passed back to the company. Specifically, it has been reported that they lost $3 billion because of this device, thus being a failure that did not seem so close.

This could have repercussions for what has been reported about this company, since a few months ago there was talk of hundreds of layoffs in all parts of the world where they have offices. That could be due to the failure of alexathere is also the launched series of the Lord of the Rings, itself that failed to generate as many subscriptions to Prime Video.

Some years ago alexa It was accepted in a good way by the enthusiasts of these technologies, but said public by now has already consumed their respective smart devices. So having another wave of consumers is going to be complicated, since not everyone has additional tools on hand, such as light bulbs that work with these assistants.

editor’s note: At this moment almost no one uses it or to play music. So yes, it is possible that Amazon will stop supporting you in the following months. Unless there is a sales rebound.