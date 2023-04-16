(Reuters) – Amazon.com’s Alexa voice assistant was down for thousands of users across the United States on Sunday, according to Downdetector.com, which tracks declines in online services.

More than 9,000 users have reported issues with Alexa. Users have also reported problems accessing Amazon’s mobile app.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters questions about the reasons for the outage and the estimated timeframe for resolution.

Downdetector tracks online service outages by collecting status reports from various sources, including errors submitted by users on its platform.

