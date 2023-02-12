President honored former governor of Amazonas, who died this Sunday (Feb.12, 2023) at age 83

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) honored through his profile on twitter former governor of Amazonas Amazonino Mendeswho died this Sunday (12.Feb.2023).

“Amazonino Mendes had taste and political vocation, governing the state of Amazonas four times, representing it in the Senate, and also being mayor of Manaus three times”said the president.

“Amazonino devoted himself to the cause of public life until the end. With merit, his name will continue to be synonymous with the state he governed and loved. My solidarity and condolences to family, friends and admirers.”declared Lula.

“I am proud and very grateful when I received your support in the second round of 2022, in a video where I defended a modern vision of development for the northern region of Brazil”said the PT.

The former governor of Amazonas was affiliated with Citizenship. He was hospitalized at Hospital Sírio Libanês, in São Paulo. The cause of death was not disclosed.

Amazonino Armando Mendes was born on November 16, 1939, in the municipality of Eirunepé, in the interior of Amazonas. Graduated in law, he was 4 times governor of the State of Amazonas, once a senator and 3 times mayor of Manaus.

He contested his last election in 2022, trying again for the government of Amazonas, but was left out of the 2nd round. At the time, he neither supported nor Eduardo Braga (MDB) nor Wilson Lima (UB), who was re-elected. The politician leaves 3 children.