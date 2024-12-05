At a critical moment in History, when the planet faces multiple climatic, social and cultural crises, this exhibition not only displays the artistic richness of the bed of one of the globe’s key rivers, but also proposes a transformative narrative that amplifies the voices of those who inhabit and protect this vast territory. The Western view of the Amazon as a remote and exotic place has been dominant for centuries. ‘Amazonias’ breaks with this perspective by presenting the region from within, from the voices of those who inhabit it and understand it as a home, not as a resource. The exhibition offers a new narrative where the Amazon is an active subject of stories, experiences and resistance. This narrative transformation is achieved through a deeply immersive approach that includes not only visual works, but also sensory experiences that redefine how we perceive space and Nature. This is where the sound and olfactory installations stand out, elements that turn the event into a unique multisensory journey. The sound installation, created from recordings made in the jungle, transports visitors to the heart of this great green lung. Every sound, from the rustle of the wind through the trees to the chirping of birds and the echoes of nocturnal animals, acts as a living reminder of the richness and complexity of the Amazon ecosystem. More than an auditory experience, José Bautista, its author, proposes an act of emotional immersion that connects the viewer with a distant and often misunderstood reality. Appeal to the senses! Through sound and his way of weaving works and devices, the exhibition transcends the barriers of language and traditional images, appealing directly to the senses. It is impossible not to feel deeply moved by the presence of a Nature that, although physically and geographically distant, becomes something intimate and close. This innovative approach not only expands the artistic experience, but also reinforces the political message of the exhibition: the need to protect a space that speaks to us, literally, through its sounds. For its part, the olfactory installation of the Ernesto Foundation Ventós takes the sensory experience to another level. The aromas, designed to evoke the smell of the jungle, the plants and the life cycles of the Amazon, immerse the visitor in an environment where Nature is present in a visceral way. This component not only stimulates memory and imagination, but also invites us to reflect on how we perceive and value the natural environment. Using smell as an artistic medium reminds us that Nature is not just something we see or hear, but something we feel in our own bodies. The aromas transport us beyond the showroom, connecting us with an Amazon that becomes both a physical and emotional space. Furthermore, this installation raises a profound question: What will happen to these aromas if deforestation and the destruction of the ecosystem continue? And colors in the wind discover… From top to bottom, ‘A preferential’, by Luiz Braga; Water Collective project; and ‘Huangana’ (2023), by Nereida López and Santiago Yahuarcani ABCWhat makes ‘Amazonias’ an essential exhibition is its ability to unite art, science and activism. From the immense drawings of Daiara Tukano, to the paintings of the MAHKU collective, passing through the indispensable photographic work of Jorge Panchoaga, Berna Reale, Mario Vasconcelos, Gê Viana, Karl Joseph and Marc Alexandre Tareu. The works not only document the ecological and social crisis facing the Amazon, but also celebrate the resistance and creativity of its communities. By including sensory installations, the event expands the traditional horizons of art, approaching a holistic experience that unites the physical, the emotional and the intellectual beyond testimony. The CCCB, with this exhibition, consolidates itself as a space where culture and knowledge are found to question and transform. ‘Amazonias’ is not just an exhibition to contemplate; It is an invitation to learn and act. Through an interdisciplinary approach that combines anthropology, ecology and contemporary art, the exhibition explores topics such as indigenous rights, the climate crisis and alternative worldviews about Nature. The dialogue between the sound and olfactory installations, together with the visual and textual pieces, creates an environment where the public not only observes, but also feels, listens and reflects from the plastic arts, ceramic productions, video installations or photos. . This approach breaks with the idea that art is a static object, transforming it into a living experience that challenges the visitor in a direct and profound way. ‘Amazonias’ is much more than an exhibition: it is a cultural and political manifesto that transcends limits. of art to become an urgent call to collective action. It highlights the importance of the Amazon not only as a topic of debate, but as a space that we must protect and learn to listen to. The exhibition not only invites us to rethink an area, but also our own relationship with Nature and with other ways of life that challenge the Western model. ‘Amazonias’ Collective. CCCB. Barcelona. C/ Montalegre, 5. Commissioner: Claudi Carreras. Until May 4, 2025. Four stars.By combining art, knowledge and emotion, ‘Amazonias’ transforms us as viewers and, more importantly, as inhabitants of a planet in crisis that urgently needs new ways of understanding and protecting its wealth natural and cultural.

