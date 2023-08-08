Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/07/2023 – 21:41 Share

Black women in Amazonian communities have, in common, a special way of seeing things. Nature and body; gestation and creation; food and climate; water, the moon and even the organic and the spiritual have something in common: everything integrates and is integrated by cycles.

“We, Amazonian women, manage and mother the land, in the sense of caring for and integrating all the cycles of which we are a part”, explains Joyce Cursino, during her participation in the Amazon Dialogues, in Belém (PA).

She is the executive director of Negritar, an entity that supports black women in their most diverse environments. “We have wisdom that goes far beyond the stereotype of ‘caboclinha’, the pejorative way we tend to be seen by people in southern Brazil,” she added.

healer

Some herbs that are used for medicinal teas are used for baths, explains healer Raimunda Marta. She is part of the Movement of People Affected by Dams in Amapá. Her traditional knowledge for cleansing the body and for spiritual help comes from her ancestors and Umbanda.

She explains that the interference of three hydroelectric plants on the Araguari River has greatly impaired the routine of several communities in the region. The healer’s look also carries a perspective of cycles similar to that of the director of Negritar.

“Hydroelectric dams and pollution have affected the water cycle, which affects the cycle of fish that are part of our food cycle. These interferences harmed the health of our community”, he added, referring to the routine of diarrhea and vomiting experienced by many people in his region, located on the outskirts of Macapá (AP).

Leadership

The first titled Quilombo community in Brazil, Quilombo Boa Vista Trombetas, in the Pará municipality of Oriximiná, has a woman as one of its leaders: Maria Zuleide Viana, 68 years old.

She participated in some activities during the Amazon Dialogues, an event prior to the Amazon Summit that will bring together heads of state from countries in the region between the next 8th and 9th. One of these activities involved young people from quilombola communities, who claimed greater participation in the formulation of proposals that will be presented to the heads of state during the Summit.

“The Amazon is also black. We live and are part of the Amazon. We are not just part of nature. We are nature,” she told Brazil Agency.

About the youth movement, the quilombola leadership said they feel represented there too. “They are the fruit and result of our work. They are seeds that we throw into the ground”, she said, observing another cyclical relationship in this process.

Among the seeds that have already borne fruit in the new generations of her community is, according to her, the decrease in patriarchy. “Men and women have increasingly similar roles among us”, she said, commenting that, in the past, there was a more ingrained machismo there.

Base of communities

Carlene Printes, 35, is the gender coordinator at Malungu, a quilombola association of which the Trombetas community is a member. She explains that those who sustain the foundations of the community are the women. “We also have a very strong role in our articulations”, said the young woman, one of the most active participants in the meetings during the Diálogos Amazônicos.

Carlene’s explanation of the role of black women in quilombola communities is very similar to that described by Joyce Cursino, from Negritar. “Women, in many cases, are the basis of the territory, relevant to the protection of space and communities. Everything is linked to the idea of ​​care and autonomy for good living,” she said.

“We women are the link between territory, food and the gestation of processes and projects necessary to maintain balance with nature, because we are the nature that nourishes us”, she added.