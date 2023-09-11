Amazonia | Even the researchers were excited by the good news in the world’s most important forest: “I’m really hopeful”

Amazonian scientists praise President Lula’s quick results to stop deforestation.

of Brazil the president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva can’t be blamed for a lack of ambition. He has practically declared that he is in charge of saving the world.

Deforestation and global warming are the most serious international challenges, and combating both requires better protection of the Amazon rainforest than is currently the case.

As a result of clearing and fires, the world’s largest forest has produced more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than it has absorbed in recent years. Lula has promised to stop deforestation by 2030.

The Amazon is larger than the 27 EU member states combined. It is spread across nine countries in South America. Among them, Brazil’s actions are the most important, because 60 percent of the rainforest is within its borders.

Traces of deforestation in the municipality of Lábrea, Amazonas state, northwestern Brazil, in 2021.

Kind of a better translation was expected. After all, the amount of deforestation in the Amazon had decreased even during the left-wing Lula’s previous regime in 2003–2010. A far-right one Jair Bolsonaro during the presidential term 2019–2022, deforestation reached a peak: every year, the rainforest was lost over the area of ​​Uusimaa.

Still, the numbers have been unexpectedly good since Lula returned to the presidency last January.

During the first seven months of this year, the amount of forest loss decreased by 42 percent compared to the same period last year, according to satellite measurements by the Brazilian Space Research Institute (INPE). Deforestation has been clearly less than ever during Bolsonaro’s term.

The figure for July 2023 was as much as 66 percent lower than for July 2022.

“Wonderful”, sums up the Brazilian scientist Carlos Nobre in a video call.

He believes that this year’s total deforestation will be less than half of last year’s, and stopping deforestation by 2030 is realistic.

“I’m really hopeful.”

Nobre the praise carries weight, as he is one of the world’s most famous scientists familiar with the relationship between the rainforest and the climate. He serves as one of the chairmen in an interdisciplinary team of a couple of hundred researchers Science Panel for the Amazon in the group.

Nobre was the first to warn of the dramatic turning point threatening the Amazon rainforest. His group already concluded in 1990 that with advancing deforestation, the water cycle changes: rainfall decreases and dry seasons lengthen, and after a certain point the rainforest is no longer able to regenerate and begins to wither into a savannah.

At that time, they didn’t even know how to take into account the accelerating global warming, which has accelerated the forecasts even more.

Nobre thought the turning point would be a situation where 20–25 percent of the rainforest has been destroyed compared to the 1970s. Currently, the loss is just under 20 percent.

“The southern part of Amazonia is already at a turning point,” says Nobre.

There, the trees have thinned so much that the forest with its decaying trees produces more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere than binds it – that is, even without the emissions caused by clearing and fires.

A boy paddles a canoe on the Itacuruçá River in the Amazon rainforest in the municipality of Abaetuba, Pará state, Brazil, in August.

Noble points out that, unlike the high-profile wildfires in California, Canada or the Mediterranean, the Amazon is not burning due to drought and heat waves, but mainly because of human burning, cattle ranching and soy cultivation. Therefore, it should be possible to prevent fires.

Nobre says that 90 percent of deforestation is related to unauthorized forest use. In addition to agriculture, it can mean mining or the drug business.

Nobre praises the arrests of those suspected of environmental crimes and the destruction of their logging equipment.

“Although organized crime will probably counterattack.”

Noble says that just as important alongside direct intervention is how the government succeeds in creating new protected areas and indigenous people’s areas and protecting them from crime.

Lula has increased the funding of the Ministry of Nature Conservation and the Environment. As in his last reign, he appointed the head of the ministry Marina Silvana long-time environmental activist from the heartland of the Amazon, from the state of Acre.

Brazilian Environment and Climate Change Minister Marina Silva (left), President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Indigenous Peoples Minister Sônia Guajajara.

At the beginning of August, Lula hosted a summit meeting of the countries of the Amazon region, where concrete commitments were made, although remained few.

of Oxford and Lancaster Universities Biologist Erika Berenguer doubts whether the reason behind the rapid reduction in deforestation is as much the actual actions of the Lula administration as the change in the attitude climate – and how permanent it is.

Bolsonaro, who favored agriculture, made it clear that under him, illegal deforestation will be frowned upon. The strength and extent of the law’s grip on Lula’s watch are still somewhat of a mystery. The mere letter of the law does not matter as much in Brazil as one might think in Europe.

“If landowners can assume that they will not be penalized for deforestation, they will clear. But if they fear punishment, they avoid clearing. That’s why the change in the administration’s rhetoric alone is important,” Berenguer thinks over the phone from Rio de Janeiro, where he is in the middle of his field research that will last the rest of the year.

“I have worked at Amazonia for 15 years. Even the introduction of satellite images made farmers more cautious. It almost had conspiracy theory tones when they talked about how they’ve started to be monitored.”

Berenguer points out that the theory of a rapidly threatening Amazonian tipping point has not convinced the entire scientific community.

“But every hectare cleared is a hectare less Amazonia. We are losing the world’s largest rainforest, but the trend can still be reversed.”

Regardless of the turning point discussion, it is clear that deforestation must be stopped as quickly as possible, and in today’s world it is also good business and politics, you see David M. Lapola. He is a researcher at the Unicamp University Research Center in the State of São Paulo, which focuses on meteorology and climate research from an agricultural perspective.

“But even if we could stop the deforestation today, we still have the risk that sheer climate change will push the Amazon towards this tipping point.”

Swayed President Bolsonaro was sentenced to an eight-year ban from office in June for his actions to undermine the credibility of Brazil’s electoral system. If the sentence is upheld, he cannot try to return to power in the next two elections. Still, his ideas are so popular among Brazilians that in four years Brazil may again have a president representing the same ultra-conservative camp.

When it comes to rainforest protection, individual presidential terms are far too short-term issues, emphasizes Berenguer. The protection of the Amazon should become a genuine part of the federal government’s strategy and not just the changing strategy of the current government.

“Internationally, it would be important to understand that deforestation is not only promoted by local but also international issues, such as the demand for raw materials. International regulation is needed in order not to buy raw materials whose production contributes to deforestation. This applies not only to the Amazon, but also to, for example, the rainforests of Southeast Asia and the Congo.”

Geologistassistant professor Carina Hoorn The University of Amsterdam has been following Lula’s environmental policy since listening to his campaign speeches in Brazil during the 1989 elections – from which another twenty years passed before Lula became president for the first time.

Hoorn has an exceptionally long scope anyway.

“We geologists know that the Earth will recover, but maybe not in our lifetime. It can take hundreds, thousands or millions of years.”

Tens or hundreds of millions of years ago, greenhouse gases have warmed the climate several times so that even the polar ice caps have disappeared. The so-called snowball earth hypothesis, on the other hand, assumes that the earth’s surface was almost entirely frozen about 700 million years ago. However, these have been natural developments.

“It is shocking to watch man-made events that have no parallel in the past. Therefore, the future is uncertain. We cannot accurately predict how the forest would regenerate, because we have only seen natural processes before. This destruction of the planet is an unprecedented experiment,” says Hoorn.

“I hope that in 2050 the Amazon would be in a state of reforestation or at least in a state of equilibrium. For this to happen, the trend should already be visible by 2030.”

