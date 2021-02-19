The destruction of the Amazon keeps getting worse. For twelve years, the Amazon has never experienced such a phenomenon of deforestation. In 2020, more than 11,000 km2 of forest were burned. An unprecedented deforestation in indigenous territories, until then spared. Of the four million square kilometers it forms, the Amazon would have lost 20% of its area, according to the Brazilian Space Research Institute. An estimate close to the “point of no return” that scientists are trying to calculate, an estimate from which the Amazon will no longer be able to regenerate.



Between 2013 and 2019, Sebastião Salgado worked in the Amazon, “it’s astonishing to see that today we arrive on Mars and at the same time, in the Brazilian Amazon, we still have a little more than 100 groups of indigenous people who have never been contacted“. Sebastião Salgado alert: “We need a planetary movement towards the protection of this vital space for humanity“. The photographer recalls the dangers that weigh on the planet if the Amazon reaches a point of no return, “humanity must take its responsibilities, very severely, very seriously, otherwise we will lose this space“.