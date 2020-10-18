#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

From green to infinity. The Amazon rainforest is the largest in the world. Its trees are one of the lungs of the planet. From a plane, Chief Raoni watches over his forest. He was born 90 years ago on this land now invaded by farmers and plagued by repeated fires. “I am sad because the forest is getting smaller and smaller “, he declares, in the edition of the 20 Hours of Saturday, October 17.



A chief from another tribe comes to ask for his help

“The trees are cut down. And that is really very bad“, he adds. Faced with the advance of agriculture, the natives count on Raoni to defend themselves. A team of the 20 Hours followed him a year ago, before the health crisis. journalists are present, a chief from another tribe comes to ask for help from the historical figure of the defense of the Amazon. His land is being eaten away by farms. A policy encouraged by Jair Bolsonaro, the current president of the Amazon. Brazil.

The JT

The other subjects of the news