She is the rising star among Dutch dressage riders. The new figurehead, in a sport that has been worn for years by other prize winners: by Edward Gal, by Anky van Grunsven, but tonight in the Danish Herning the 31-year-old debutante Dinja van Liere ensured Dutch success. Together with her stallion Hermès, she won bronze in the Grand Prix Special. And that while the duo has been active at the highest international senior level for less than a year and a half.