Brazil Agency
06/29/2024 – 9:49

The governor of Amazonas, Wilson Lima, announced this Friday (28) the intention to build a new Bumbódromo, the stage for the Parintins Festival performances. The plan, according to him, is to bid for the work next year and start it in January 2026. The construction is estimated to take two years.

The current Bumbódromo, opened in 1988, has a capacity for 16,500 people. An institutional video released to announce the project indicates that the new structure will be able to accommodate 26 thousand people and will have a fun fest area nearby. It must also have a modern lighting structure.

According to the video, there will be a new visual identity. “Inspired by the ancient technique of indigenous basket weaving, the arena will be shaped like a large basket,” says the announcer. The new Bumbódromo will be built in the same location as the current one, without affecting the festival while the construction is taking place.

Boi Garantido and Boi Caprichoso

The announcement took place before the start of the 57th edition of the Parintins Festival. The presentations of the two protagonists – Boi Garantido and Boi Caprichoso – began on Friday night (28). They are repeated this Saturday (29) and Sunday (30). Considered cultural heritage of the country by the National Historical and Artistic Heritage Institute (Iphan), the event is linked to the cultural tradition of Boi-Bumbá, which grew up in the Amazon and was influenced by Bumba Meu Boi, from Maranhão.

The popular demonstration tells a legend: pregnant, Catirina reveals to her husband Francisco her desire to eat beef tongue. To serve her, he sacrifices an animal belonging to his boss. The ox, however, is resurrected with the help of healers. Gaining particular characteristics over time, the Parintins Festival has become a multi-artistic event, which encompasses music, dance and performing arts in the heart of the Amazon Rainforest.

Movement

The Amazon government’s expectation is that R$150 million will be generated. Parintins city hall expects a total of 120 thousand visitors. This means that, on these days, the number of people in the city more than doubles. According to the 2022 Demographic Census, Parintins has 96.3 thousand inhabitants, making it the fourth most populous municipality in Amazonas.

The city, which is also known as Tupinambarana Island or Magic Island, is located in the far east of the state, on the border with Pará. It is 369 kilometers away from Manaus in a straight line and can only be reached by boat or plane.

The event, however, spread throughout the state. At Largo de São Sebastião, in the historic center of Manaus, a big screen was installed to broadcast the presentations. On Friday night (28), hundreds of people gathered to watch the first day. Most of them dressed in blue or red to show their support.

History

The history of the festival dates back to the beginning of the last century, when the Boi Garantido and Boi Caprichoso were created and informal duels began to take place in the streets every year. It was only in 1965 that a group linked to the Catholic Church organized an event, with the aim of raising funds for the construction of the Nossa Senhora do Carmo Cathedral, patron saint of the municipality. With its success, the festival established itself on the city’s annual calendar.

Boi Garantido, which stands out for its red color, is the biggest winner and has 32 titles. Boi Caprichoso, marked by the blue color, has won 24 times and is seeking its third championship, since it was the champion in 2022 and 2023. There was also a tie in 2000.

The order of the performances, which can last up to 2 hours and 30 minutes, is determined by drawing lots. On the first two days, Boi Caprichoso enters the Bumbódromo before its rival. On Sunday, it will be Boi Garantido’s turn to open the performances. The festival always starts at 8 pm local time (9 pm in Brasília) and ends around 2:30 am.

The three days of performances are evaluated by 10 judges, who must observe 21 criteria. The counting will take place on Monday (1st). The party can be followed online, through the broadcast on A Crítica newspaper channel on the Youtube platform.

