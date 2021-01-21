Till Lindemann and Joey Kelly paddle across the Río Yavarí on the border between Brazil and Peru

Rammstein singers Till Lindemann and Joey Kelly from the Kelly Family have moved through the wilderness on the Amazon. Two photographers have captured their adventure: They show them in a canoe, making a fire and in villages.

Long-distance travel Adventure in the wild Till Lindemann and Joey Kelly on tour on the Amazon

D.he Amazonas a stage. Till Lindemann and Joey Kelly, the one singer from Rammstein, the other member of the Kelly Family and endurance athlete, have been “best buddies” for years and like to paddle together through the wilderness.

It’s their second adventure together. They have already been on the Canadian Yukon for media coverage, now they are heading to a tributary of the Amazon in the coca-leaf delta, which is less frequented by tourists, to the notorious Río Yavarí in the border triangle of Colombia, Peru and Brazil. It smells like a lot of sweat, adventure, dirt and danger, so exactly the right ingredients for an excellent mixture of adrenaline to travel to.

The two stars in the canoe are the sole entertainers in this setting, at the same time they are image-conscious professionals, which is why they hire two great photographers for their only-something-for-tough-boys vacation to put their staged adventure in the right light. The result is a really cool illustrated book called “Amazonas”. A lot with black filter or in black and white, gloomy, detailed wide format, staged by the photographers Thomas Stachelhaus and Matthias Matthies, who accompany the heroes.

Rammstein is even known in the Amazon

They show the two of them in a canoe, fishing, making a fire and in the villages, always posing with black T-shirt and black shorts (Till Lindemann) and survival dress (Joey Kelly) and kepis. The reader suspects snakes and piranhas – and gets them too.

Till Lindemann leans against a tree in a black T-shirt, Joey Kelly (left) wears a vest in the jungle Source: Thomas Stachelhaus and Matthias Matthies / National Geographic Verlag

Till Lindemann: “We have eaten a lot of piranhas and they like them, they taste perfect, like sea bream. We also cooked a snake. ”

He says of the villagers: “First of all, they don’t talk much. But after an evening with a lot of cachaca they thaw. I found it amazing that in every village, no matter how remote, there were fridges with cold beer. Solar energy is very common here. And huge satellite dishes to watch football. “

Till Lindemann and Joey Kelly enjoy grilled piranhas Source: Thomas Stachelhaus and Matthias Matthies / National Geographic Verlag

Rammstein is even recognized in the Amazon. Joey Kelly: “A border guard on the Brazilian side, for example, who initially seemed very strict. Suddenly he looked surprised and went crazy. We even got a police badge with the announcement: ‘Just show the badge and say my name and you’ll have no more problems.’ ”

Joey Kelly tests a hunting blowgun Source: Thomas Stachelhaus and Matthias Matthies / National Geographic Verlag

The interview in the tape is also about a coca plantation hidden under banana trees. Till Lindemann: “One of the workers pointed to his chainsaw and let our companions know that he would cut off our legs if we were to take pictures.” The ban on photos was then complied with.

By the way, the two macho paddlers want to go to Siberia next time.

Joey Kelly and Till Lindemann: Amazonas – Journey to the Río Yavarí, National Geographic, 240 pages, 89 euros

Till Lindemann admires a giant catfish Source: Thomas Stachelhaus and Matthias Matthies / National Geographic Verlag

The two adventurers also come through river villages on their journey Source: Thomas Stachelhaus and Matthias Matthies / National Geographic Verlag