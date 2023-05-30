If the company is unable to present interested parties, the government will decide on the termination of the concession

A Amazonas Energia is negotiating the change of shareholding control to maintain its electricity distribution concession. The deadline for submitting interested parties to the Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) ends on July 11, according to the company’s director, Agnes Costa, this Tuesday (May 30, 2023).

If the company is unable to present those interested in acquiring control and a plan to remedy the concession’s problems, Aneel may recommend the forfeiture to the Ministry of Mines and Energy, which decides on the termination of the grant.

“We are already negotiating with the ministry to monitor the situation in Amazonas. We are not doing it alone, the ministry is guided by the discussion”, said Agnes.

The general director of Aneel, Sandoval Feitosa, said that the agency is carrying out a “special accompaniment” of the cases of Amazonas and Light, which filed for judicial recovery on May 12.

Amazonas is the distribution concessionaire in the North. Since privatization in 2018, it has had a high level of indebtedness and default on sector obligations. In September 2022, Aneel subpoenaed the company, signaling the possibility of recommending the termination of the concession.