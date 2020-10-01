‘Wow salary days’ sale is going to start on Amazon India. This sale will run till October 5, in which home appliances, consumer electronics, TV, furniture will also get discounted discounts and deals. During this sale, products from well-known brands like LG, Bosh, Bajaj, Sony, Dell, Mi Android TV, HomeTown, DuroFlex will be available at a great savings. During the sale, customers can also buy products through no-cost EMI.

During the sale, you will get an instant discount of up to 10 percent on shopping with HSBC credit card and credit card EMI. Customers can also get a discount of Rs 1500 for shopping over 10 thousand. Special discounts are being given on some special items in the cell. Whose information we are giving you today.

Upto 50 percent off

Big brands such as White Westinghouse, Toshiba and FoxScar have recently launched washing machines. The starting price of these machines is Rs 7,499. If you are planning to buy AC, then this is the best opportunity. Many brands including Votlas, Dakin, LG, Godrej and Sanyo are getting 40 percent discount on AC. Apart from this, discounts of 35 percent on refrigerators and up to 30 percent on TV are being given in the cell. Talk about 4K TV is also being given a 30 percent discount.

Huge discounts on electronics

In this cell, heavy discounts will also be given on electronics, up to 30 percent discount will also be given on brands like Boat, JBL and MI. Apart from this, if you talk about speakers and headphones, then up to 50 percent discount will be given on them. Up to 50 percent discount will also be given on computing devices and accessories in Amazon’s cell. You can get up to 35 percent discount on buying a laptop in cell. Customers can also get up to 40% off on gaming devices, smartwatches and hard drives and SSDs.