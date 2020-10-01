Amazon India has announced ‘WoW Salary Days’. The sale, which runs till October 5, is offering great deals and offers on home appliances, consumer electronics, TV, furniture etc. Customers can save big on high value products from big brands like LG, Bosh, Bajaj, Sony, Dell, Mi Android TV, HomeTown, Duroflex in this sale. No-cost EMI and exchange offers are also being offered in this cell.In the ‘WoW Salary Days’ sale, shopping through HSBC Credit Card and Credit Card EMI will get 10% instant discount. Customers can get a discount of Rs 1,500 mostly on shopping for Rs 10,000. Let us tell you about some of the top offers in this cell …

Up to 50% off on appliances

Recently launched washing machines from brands such as White Westinghouse, Toshiba and Foxscar are available in this sale. Their starting price is Rs 7,499. Up to 35 per cent on refrigerators, while ACs of many other brands including Votlas, Dakin, LG, Godrej and Sanyo can be availed with discounts up to 40 per cent.

Talk about TV, Amazon Vow Salary Days Sale is getting 30% discount on television and 4K TV is also getting 30% discount.

Consumer electronics such as Boat, JBL, Mi and other soundbars can be availed at this sale with a discount of up to 30%. Speakers and headphones of top brands are getting 50% off.

Up to 50% discount on computing devices and accessories is also being given in Amazon Cell. If you are thinking of buying a laptop, you can get up to 35 percent discount. Apart from this, up to 40 percent discount is also being given on gaming devices, smartwatches and hard drives and SSDs.