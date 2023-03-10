Creed III it premiered on March 2, 2023 and packed performances. The latest installment of the franchise rocky managed to raise more than 100 million dollars in its premiere worldwide. In view of the successful future, more plans for the saga began to be revealed, and it is possible that we are facing the projection of an anime that will make Amazon.

Adonis Creed is the protagonist of this sagOh, in the film that is being screened, we will be able to see him deal with his past, guilt, and the search for a new path.

In view of the spectacular acceptance it caused believeAmazon could have plans to expand its idea, and this, has powerful rumors of both a live action series and an anime.

we know well the structure and ideological and spiritual power that sports anime has, it is certain that, the history of believe gives to make a delivery quite satisfactory. In addition, it has a background full of spirit, it only remains to focus well on the future to create something profitable.

“Details are sketchy because some of the talks are still in exploratory stages, but we hear that an anime series connected to the Rocky spin-off intellectual property is in the works, and there are ideas for a live-action television series.” , Deadline reported.

On his first weekend, Creed III grossed over $15 million at its domestic box office. The press conferences focused on the idea of ​​the anime, although it is discussed, it is still in anticipation.

You can watch this sports anime while the delivery of Creed arrives

While we make sure if it will arrive —or not—, the anime of believeyou could review these special titles:

Hajime no Ippo

Haikyuu!!

Blue Lock

Kuroko no basket

Free!

Megalo Box

yuri!!! on Ice

And you, have you already gone to see Creed III?