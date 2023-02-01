A few days ago it was revealed that Amazon was planning to make an entire cinematic universe out of the franchise. Tomb Raider. Now an alleged leak seems to reveal how much the adventurer’s rights cost: 600 million dollars. Which would make it one of the company’s strongest acquisitions.

The information comes from the Fellowship of Fans site which is dedicated to giving news about The Lord of the Rings. However, they reported on the amount that it supposedly cost tomb Raider because it would be Amazon’s second largest investment. The first will have been for the rights to create the series of The Rings of Power.

According to the same medium, this demonstrates the level of commitment that the company has with Lara Croft. After all, the recently revealed plans predicted that Amazon would treat it very well. Not to mention, it’s pretty ambitious to create a shared universe.

We recommend you: Tomb Raider has a new home, Amazon will be in charge of launching the next installment

It should be noted that this figure has not been confirmed by Amazon, so it should be taken with caution. What is a given is that Tomb Raider has found a new home with the company and we will possibly see a lot more of the franchise in the future.. Do you think it will be worth so much investment?

What plans were revealed for Tomb Raider on Amazon?

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Amazon wants to make an entire universe shared with tomb Raider. As part of these plans they will launch a new movie, a television series and a new video game. At the moment none of these projects have an estimated arrival date, but they will all be connected to each other.

Source: Crystal Dynamics

Perhaps the most advanced is the series, since it is known that it will be written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge. She is quite a successful screenwriter, responsible for the Fleabag series and the story of the 007 movie: No Time to Die. So this universe may be in good hands.

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our discord to talk about video games and other topics.