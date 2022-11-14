To this day, large companies have had financial problems due to inflation, this despite the fact that many continue to earn billions of dollars in profits. And now, it is mentioned that the great corporate entity of amazon it will be carrying out personnel cuts, but not a reduced one, but one that could be the largest in its history.

Specifically, they will be neither more nor less than 10,000 employees those who say goodbye to the company, these cuts are going to focus on the organization of devices of amazon Including the Alexa voice assistant, as well as in its retail division and in human resources. Despite mentioning that it is the largest number in history, it barely reaches 3% of its workforce.

It is worth commenting that the company has been trying to retain these employees, since they no longer needed their services for months, but they sought not to make an abrupt dismissal. However, monetary issues change, so they are being forced to kick out who for now does not make a significant contribution.

