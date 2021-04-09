This Friday, through a vote, workers at an Amazon plant in Bessemer, Alabama, rejected the formation of a union. This is a great victory for the company and a serious blow to labor rights advocates. If the proposal had progressed, its about 5,800 employees would be the only ones with union representation in electronic commerce in the United States.

It is a comfortable victory for Amazon against the union movements in the United States. Employees of the e-commerce giant sided with the company and with 738 votes in favor and 1,798 votes against they rejected the formation of a union.

This defeat by the National Labor Relations Board joins the high-profile failures to start unions in automobile and airplane factories in the south of the country.

It also illustrates the challenges of organizing this type of association in the e-commerce industry, at a time when they are under the scrutiny of the authorities for reports of poor working conditions at headquarters in other countries such as Italy.

In the United States, the controversy jumped for allegedly taking advantage of legal loopholes to avoid paying taxes, as President Joe Biden has accused this company. Although recently, its owner, Jeff Bezos, supported a proposal by the president to increase corporate income taxes to finance an infrastructure plan.

After the vote, some workers indicated that they have relatively good conditions and wages. Amazon offers at least $ 15.30 an hour, more than double the federal minimum wage in Alabama.

“Amazon is not perfect, there are flaws, but we are committed to correcting those flaws and management has been up front with us so far,” said William Stokes, an Amazon worker at the Bessemer warehouse.

For its part, the Retailers, Wholesalers and Large Stores Union (RWDSU), which is trying to organize Amazon employees, said that the result of the vote does not respond to good actions of the company. He accused her of interfering with the vote of the employees.

“People should not assume that the results of this vote are, in some way, a validation of Amazon’s working conditions and the way it treats its employees, quite the opposite. The results demonstrate the powerful impact of bullying. and employee interference (…) We maintain that they repeatedly violated the law in their unfettered effort to prevent workers from forming a union, “said Stuart Appelbaum, president of the organization, after the vote counting ended.

Both parties have the right to challenge the results. The dispute is likely now to unfold before the National Labor Relations Board and then the Federal Court of Appeals. However, an official who participated in the scrutiny assured that there were not enough contested ballots to affect the vote.

Union tenure has been steadily declining, in 2020 it fell to 11% of the workforce after accounting for 20% in 1983, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

