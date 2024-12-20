Thousands of workers participated last Tuesday in “the largest strike in the history of the United States against amazon«, in his own words, trying to put pressure on the e-commerce colossus at the height of the Christmas festivities.

The strike will affect seven Amazon facilities spread throughout the United States. Logistics employees and transporters alike participate in the pickets, in an unprecedented union against the company owned by Jeff Bezos.

The strike has been organized by the International Truckers Organizationwhich is trying to establish a join on Amazon. The company has always been reluctant to negotiate with unions, but the OIC, the second largest in the United States, gave it an ultimatum. Amazon had up to December 15 to establish negotiation dates with the union. By not meeting these dates, the strike began.

In Germanyone of the unions affiliated with the United Services Union also began a strike at an Amazon facility, located in the west of the country, alone with its American colleagues. The German union plans to carry out more walkouts at eight other facilities, involving 16,000 workers during this end of the year.









One of Amazon’s warehouses in New York continued operations during the strike, but the pickets “definitely slowed down” deliveries, he said. Tony Rosciglionetreasurer of OIC Local 804 in New York. Rosciglione adds that “more or less 300 people” were part of the picket in the New York neighborhood of Queens, where the union has gained new members as a result of the protests.

In other territories such as Atlanta, Southern California, San Francisco and Illinois, Amazon workers have planned more picketing, so the strike is not expected to stop anytime soon. One of the people in charge of the OIC, Sean O’Brientold FOX News that “workers’ priorities are a decent wage, improving job security conditions and incorporating greater benefits in general.”

The International Teamsters Organization estimates that it represents at least 10,000 workers from Amazon throughout the country, less than 1% of the total. The Queens warehouse is one of the places where it has recently gained the most members. Amazon has always shown a stance against unions, although they have always stated that they only seek to “improve their salary, achieve better schedules and promote job security.”

The company’s position regarding the strike is clear: they declare that the majority of participants are outsidersthat is, people who go against the general trend, in addition to accusing them of “intimidation.” “They have not been successful in gaining support within the squad, needing people from outside to intimidate our team, which is inappropriate and dangerous,” he declared. Eileen HandAmazon spokesperson, to the media.