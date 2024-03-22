Amazon has achieved a significant victory in its battle against fake reviews in Italy, following a Milan court ruling against a system that attempted to facilitate the posting of 5-star ratings on the Amazon.it store. The ruling, the first decision issued by a civil court in Italy, led to the immediate closure of the fake review site Realreviews.it and prohibited its operator from carrying out similar activities in the future.

The Milan court's ruling came in response to legal action taken by Amazon against Realreviews.it, which revealed how the site offered potential reviewers a full refund for products purchased if they posted and provided evidence of a 5-star review. The court ruled that the website owner acted in violation of unfair competition laws, causing harm to both Amazon and customers.

The legal action in Italy is part of a larger ongoing campaign by Amazon to stop fake reviews globally. During 2023, Amazon has taken action against 44 entities in Europe, including nine new lawsuits in Spain, Germany and France.

Claire O'Donnell, Amazon's Director of Partner Trust and Store Integrity, said: “The Milan court ruling marks an important milestone in our fight to protect customers from fake reviews. Our goal is to ensure that every review in the Amazon store is trustworthy and reflects real customer experiences. By taking legal action against these scammers, Amazon is sending a clear message that we will hold these bad actors accountable.”

Federico Cavallo, Head of External Relations at Altroconsumo, the main independent consumer organization in Italy, declared: “For many years Altroconsumo has been denouncing the phenomenon of abusive reviews, an illicit and harmful phenomenon that deceives and damages honest consumers. Since 2019 our investigations have highlighted issues around these 'services'. We have initiated various actions both with the prosecutor's offices and with the AGCM to close them. We also ask for greater clarity on the buying and selling of fake reviews on the web and social networks.”

Product reviews are a key part of the Amazon shopping experience. Reviews provide valuable information about product quality and performance and help customers make informed decisions about their purchases.

In the last few years, an illicit industry of “fake review brokers” has emerged to exploit the value that reviews bring to consumers. These brokers directly target customers via websites, social media channels, and encrypted messaging services, soliciting them to write fake reviews in exchange for money, free products, or other incentives.