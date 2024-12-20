Amazon will spend more electricity than the entire region and as much water as 20,000 homes in its data centers in Aragon

Given the proliferation of data centers, one of the best kept secrets by developers is energy and water consumption. Little by little, however, the figures are becoming known, which put into context the magnitude of its implementation in the territory. Thus, the publication this Wednesday of the declaration of regional interest on the five facilities contemplated by Amazon Web Services in Aragon has made known both demands in each of the centers: two in Villanueva de Gállego and one in El Burgo de Ebro, La Cartuja (Zaragoza) and Huesca.

In the case of electricity consumption, the forecast demand is close to 11,000 gigawatts per hour (GWh), which is more than what the entire autonomous community absorbs as a whole. It must be clarified, logically, that not all the electricity that will reach each data center is going to be produced in Aragon.

Specifically, there are 10,848.2 GWh, which exceeds the 9,679 GWh that the entire community demanded in 2023, according to public data from Red Eléctrica Española. The facility that expects to consume the most is La Cartuja, with 3,279.7 GWH, followed by Huesca (2,270.6 GWH) and Villanueva de Gállego 2 (2,775.0 GWH). Behind them are those of El Burgo de Ebro (1,766.0 GWH) and Villanueva de Gállego 1 (756.9 GWH).

In the supporting report, Amazon indicates that “it has fulfilled its commitment to supply 100% of the electricity used in its operations with renewable energy.”

Water consumption

In the case of water consumption, the data collected by Amazon is also striking. Thus, the five centers will need to capture a minimum of 815,253 cubic meters annually, divided into three consumptions: domestic use, the fire fighting system and industrial use, the largest by far and which is intended for cooling the equipment.

Here, the differences between some facilities and others are also significant. The largest intake by far will come from the Villanueva de Gállego 1 center (208,915 m3 for industrial use only), followed by La Cartuja (210,341 m3 between the three concepts, of which 143,402 m3 are for refrigeration). Behind are Huesca (153,220 m3), El Burgo de Ebro (115,299 m3) and -the one with the least demand- Villanueva de Gállego 1 (57,552 m3 for industrial use).

If each home in Aragon consumes an average of 110 liters of water per day, this means 40,150 liters per year, or in other words, 40.15 cubic meters. Thus, the 815,253 m3 of Amazon’s data centers are equivalent to the annual consumption of 20,300 homes, which represents a population equivalent to that of Calatayud, the fourth in Aragon in number of inhabitants.

It must be remembered that Amazon’s are only five of the twenty data centers that are being or will be promoted in Aragon in a short period of time, with projects from other technological giants such as Microsoft or Box2Bit (from Capital Energy). or American multinationals like Blackstone.

More than 400 hectares

The so-called “Amazon Web Services region in Aragon” currently covers almost 43 hectares in the municipalities of Villanueva de Gállego, Huesca and El Burgo de Ebro, while the expansion that is now subject to the declaration of autonomous interest with interest general (DIGA) expands up to 400 hectares also located in Zaragoza and La Sotonera.

The investment planned by AWS is the already announced 15.7 billion euros for the next ten years, which will mean the generation of 6,800 full-time jobs in companies in Aragon.

To justify the expansion of its activity in Aragon and the consumption of all these resources, the American multinational cites the development of “a large technological industrial complex of enormous importance, not only for its investment and job creation, but for its important factor of attraction of other companies in the sector”, which from their point of view “will place Aragón as a benchmark in the technology industry in Europe”.

Among the advantages that AWS associates with the installation of data centers, includes the generation of “a business ecosystem with high added value, linked to technology and service companies”, an environment that “empowers existing companies in the region” and that at the same time “attracts new firms and investments to the community.”

In the document signed by AWS, it points out that the presence of the multinational in Aragon “is now a reality.” “From the first contacts with the Government of Aragon until today, AWS has become another member of the business community and Aragonese society as a whole,” he adds, and highlights that “many companies” in the community have trusted AWS. “to transform their businesses and gain agility and reduce costs.” Among them he mentions Ibercaja, Hiberus, Grupo Carreras or Sesé.

Amazon will invest 15.7 billion to expand its network of data centers in Aragon

Along with this, the American multinational remembers that its “intense institutional activity” in Aragón has led it to join CEOS Cepyme Huesca, CEOE Zaragoza or the Business Council of CEOE Aragón, and to join as an associate and member of the board of the Cluster of the Energy of Aragon (Clenar). And it mentions its presence in the Aragonese community “through training programs and the AWS InCommunities team, focused on supporting social projects.”