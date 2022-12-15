Even before the sale of Crystal Dynamics, it was already known that this team was working on a new installment of tomb Raiderwhich is being created using Unreal Engine 5. Now, today it has been revealed that Amazon Games will help not only in the development of this title, but will also be in charge of its publication.

Through a statement, it has been confirmed that the next Tomb Raider game will be built in collaboration with Amazon, “from development to publication.” Along with this, it has been revealed that This title will be a single player adventure with a focus on the narrative, which will continue what was seen in the previous trilogy.. This was what was said about it:

“It includes all the elements that have made Tomb Raider one of the most revered franchises in video games, giving players control of the confident, multidimensional heroine Lara Croft in an environment that rewards exploration and creative pathfinding, with mind-blowing puzzles to solve and a wide variety of enemies to face and defeat.”

In this regard, Christoph Hartmann, vice president of Amazon Games, commented:

“Tomb Raider is one of the most beloved IPs in entertainment history. Amazon Games is committed to bringing gamers the highest quality games, from the best developers, across a variety of platforms and genres, and we are honored by the opportunity to work with this storied developer and franchise. Our team is incredibly excited to collaborate with the talented and visionary team at Crystal Dynamics to bring the next chapter in the Lara Croft saga to gamers around the world.”

For his part, Scot Amos, head of study at Crystal Dynamics, added:

“Crystal Dynamics has an extraordinary opportunity following our acquisition by Embracer to redefine what a publishing relationship is for Tomb Raider. It’s transformative we’re looking for, and with Amazon Games, we found a team that shares our creative vision, ambitions, and values ​​for a Lara Croft universe across the spectrum of possibilities. They are in a unique position to rewrite what publishing and development collaborations are, and we look forward to forging this new path together, starting with building the biggest and best Tomb Raider game yet.”

Unfortunately, At the moment there are no more details, and the release date of Lara Croft’s new adventure is unknown.. On related topics, two big companies want the property of Tomb Raider for the cinema.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a bit strange that Crystal Dynamics, who are already part of the Embracer Group, need help to publish their game. Companies like Deep Silver could easily handle this. We also have to see what Amazon will gain from this.

Via: Amazon