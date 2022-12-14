Amazon revealed through his social networks that he will launch a live-action series dedicated to god of war. According to the information, Rafe Judkins (The Wheel of Time) will be in charge of the series, while Mark Fegus – several times Oscar nominee – and Hawk Ostby (Children of Men, Iron Man I) will write and executive produce.

Sony Pictures Television and Amazon Studios will produce the live-action God of War in partnership with PlayStation Productions.

“God of War is a compelling, character-driven franchise that we believe will captivate our global customers with both its expansive, immersive worlds and rich storytelling.Vernon Sanders, head of global television at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

“We are honored to share the adventure of exploring the God of War mythology in such a momentous way with Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions and [el desarrollador de juegos] Santa Monica Studio”.

Source: Sony Santa Monica

The series began production in March 2022 and will follow the story of Kratos as he goes into exile from Greece and heads to the Norse kingdom of Midgar. Technically, it follows the adventure of the 2018 video game and that the GOTY won in that year.

“We are very proud and excited to be working with our friends at Amazon Studios and our partners at PlayStation Productions to adapt this beautiful and heartbreaking game into a premium live-action series.said Katherine Pope, president of Sony Pictures TV. “Rafe, Mark and Hawk are creating a transporter series that charts a path through Kratos’ ancient mythological journey.”.

This will be the second PlayStation video game to have a serial treatment, the first being The Last of Us, which will come to HBO Max.

What do you think that the Kratos game will have its Live-Action?