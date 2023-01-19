BENGALURU, India (Reuters) – Amazon.com Inc will cut jobs in the United States, Canada and Costa Rica as part of a plan to lay off 18,000 employees, the company said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

The company is laying off 2,300 workers in Seattle and Bellevue, according to an update on the US Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) website. US labor law requires companies planning massive layoffs to inform employees about the plans 60 days before they take effect.

Amazon.com Chief Executive Andy Jassy said earlier this month that the cuts, about 6% of the company’s roughly 300,000 employees, will mainly affect its e-commerce and human resources divisions.

On Wednesday, Microsoft announced 10,000 layoffs.