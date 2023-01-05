In November of last year, a report by The New York Times revealed that Amazon it was preparing to lay off 3% of its staff, about 11,000 employees. Now, the company has decided to make this a reality. However, the amount is higher than expected, since almost 20 thousand people have lost their job.

According to a statement by Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, 18,000 Amazon employees around the world will be laid off in the coming days. The manager expected to share this information until after speaking with all those affected, but a leak has caused this to be revealed ahead of time. Currently, the company has more than 1.5 million workers globally, so this represents just over 3% of what was expected last year.

These layoffs are a consequence of a series of economic problems that occurred over the past year, something that we also saw in companies like Meta and Xiaomi. In addition to this, Amazon has indicated that the layoffs were carried out to “consolidate some teams and programs” that it has at the moment.

Editor’s Note:

It’s never good to hear this kind of news. Although for large companies layoffs are just a number, this affects real people who have to face a rather complicated employment landscape. Let’s hope they are at least properly compensated.

Via: The Wall Street Journal.