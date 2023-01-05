Amazon is expected to lay off thousands of employees in the coming weeks, the report said. Wall Street Journal. The company’s initial plan was to lay off 10,000 employees at the end of 2022 and throughout 2023.
However, with the new cuts planned for January, the total number should reach 18,000. The layoffs will be concentrated in the company’s corporate areas, sources said.
Andy Jassy, CEO of Amazon, declared in November last year that the company would face yet another round of layoffs. In memo sent to employees, the executive said that the measure is part of the “annual review of operational planning”.
Although the number of people who will be affected has not been informed, the company said that there will be reductions in stores and organizations.
“Our annual planning process extends into next year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. These decisions will be shared with affected employees and organizations in early 2023.”said.
Jassy also stated that each division of the company is analyzing the size of their teams and the investments they plan for the future, based on what is “more important to customers and the long-term health” of business.
According to the text, Amazon is working to “support those who are affected” and it is “trying to help them find new roles in the teams they need”.
For the executive, the decision is the “harder” that he had to take in the period of 1 year and a half in which he is at the head of big tech.
The headquarters in Seattle, Washington State (United States), which employs about 75,000 people, is expected to suffer significant casualties. The cuts will be concentrated in the devices unit that houses the Alexa voice assistant and in retail operations.
Amazon has around 1.54 million workers worldwide. It has made a series of hires during the pandemic to help meet rising demand as customers shift to online shopping.
According to the CEO, the fact that the company hired“rapidly in recent years” brought the need for a review of the framework; beyond the fact of the economy “remains in a challenging situation”. More than 100,000 employees of large US corporations lost their jobs in 2022, in a scenario where fears of a recession are gaining strength.
BIG TECHS
Mass layoffs have become a phenomenon of the economic downturn. The 2nd half of 2022 brought similar episodes of staff cuts in companies around the world. Here are the cuts announced since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in February 2020:
Read other examples:
- Paramount Global: started cuts in its commercial team in November. According to deadline, fewer than 100 layoffs are scheduled in New York and Los Angeles. The measure came shortly after John Halley, the new head of the Paramount Advertisingtaking office in September;
- roku: dismissed 200 employees in the USA. He stated that the plan would slow down “the growth rate of the company’s operating expenses in 2023 due to current economic conditions”;
- Warner Bros. discovery: laid off 150 employees as part of a broad restructuring that began in April, when WarnerMedia was sold to Discovery;
- walt disney company: plan freeze hiring and cut jobs.
- Netflix: reduced its animation department, impacting 30 employees. In June there was already accomplished 300 dismissals;
- NBCUniversal: fired 37 employees in a channel restructuring process;
- Coinbase: announced in June the reduction of 18% of full-time jobs (1,100 people);
- Shopify: cut about 10% of its global workforce, equaling about 1,000 people;
- Microsoft: carried out an undetermined number of dismissals (according to axlesless than 1,000) in various departments in October 2022;
- hp: announced which would discard 4,000 to 6,000 people by 2025;
- Tesla: Elon Musk’s company reduced the number of wage earners by 10% by “overstaffing in many areas“.
The media industry has suffered a similar impact. O Protocoltechnology news site Political, released in 2020, was closed on November 15. It earned US$ 4.8 million in 2022 – a decrease of 11.8% compared to the previous year (US$ 5.4 million). THE Outside Mediaçoutdoor media group, dismissed 12% of your board worked last week.
THE morning brewbusiness media company, announced that will lay off 14% of its staff because of “uncertainties” in the economy that have been scaring advertisers.
GLOBAL PROJECTIONS FOR THE ECONOMY
The economic outlook for 2023 does not favor media or technology companies. The chief economist of the IMF (International Monetary Fund), Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas, said that “the worst is yet to come”.
World economic growth for 2022 remained stable at 3.2%. For this year, it decreased from 2.9% to 2.7%.
“The 3 largest economies, the United States, China and the Euro Zone, will continue to stagnate. The worst is yet to come, and for many people, 2023 will feel like a recession.”said.
In the report, the IMF attributed the results to 3 factors: war in Ukraine, economic slowdown in China and rising living costs caused by persistent and rising inflationary pressures. Inflationary control is the agency’s priority.
The IMF cut its 2022 US growth forecast from 2.3% to 1.6%. The projection for 2023 is 1%.
