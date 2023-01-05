Amazon is expected to lay off thousands of employees in the coming weeks, the report said. Wall Street Journal. The company’s initial plan was to lay off 10,000 employees at the end of 2022 and throughout 2023.

However, with the new cuts planned for January, the total number should reach 18,000. The layoffs will be concentrated in the company’s corporate areas, sources said.

Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of Amazon, declared in November last year that the company would face yet another round of layoffs. In memo sent to employees, the executive said that the measure is part of the “annual review of operational planning”.

Although the number of people who will be affected has not been informed, the company said that there will be reductions in stores and organizations.

“Our annual planning process extends into next year, which means there will be more role reductions as leaders continue to make adjustments. These decisions will be shared with affected employees and organizations in early 2023.”said.

Jassy also stated that each division of the company is analyzing the size of their teams and the investments they plan for the future, based on what is “more important to customers and the long-term health” of business.

According to the text, Amazon is working to “support those who are affected” and it is “trying to help them find new roles in the teams they need”.

For the executive, the decision is the “harder” that he had to take in the period of 1 year and a half in which he is at the head of big tech.

The headquarters in Seattle, Washington State (United States), which employs about 75,000 people, is expected to suffer significant casualties. The cuts will be concentrated in the devices unit that houses the Alexa voice assistant and in retail operations.

Amazon has around 1.54 million workers worldwide. It has made a series of hires during the pandemic to help meet rising demand as customers shift to online shopping.

According to the CEO, the fact that the company hired“rapidly in recent years” brought the need for a review of the framework; beyond the fact of the economy “remains in a challenging situation”. More than 100,000 employees of large US corporations lost their jobs in 2022, in a scenario where fears of a recession are gaining strength.

BIG TECHS

Mass layoffs have become a phenomenon of the economic downturn. The 2nd half of 2022 brought similar episodes of staff cuts in companies around the world. Here are the cuts announced since the start of the covid-19 pandemic in February 2020:

Read other examples: