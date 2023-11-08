This month is important in Mexico, since every November for just over a decade the season of Good end, in which hundreds of establishments reveal to customers the best offers they can find throughout the year. And of course, this 2023 It is not the exception to the rule, since the following weekend has been chosen to carry out purchases of different products.

Amazon especially is the store that will have the most the sales spirit of the time, and for that reason the offers are advanced from the November 14, ending on the 20th of the same month. The things that will go on sale during this period will increase until 55% in different products ranging from appliances to cell phones, technology toys and of course, video games on consoles or physical software.

This mentioned David Millervice president and country manager of Amazon Mexico:

We are ready to offer our customers thousands of products with incredible offers in El Buen End 2023, as well as great promotions for them to buy those products that they have in their shopping cart. And so that everyone can save big, we extended the season of offers that will begin on November 14 with discounts in all categories, demonstrating once again that Amazon is for everyone.

Here are some of the offers you can have during this period:

– Up to 55% discount on Amazon devices.

– Up to 50% off Amazon Basics for pets.

– Up to 45% discount on patio, garden and terrace items.

– Up to 45% discount on mattresses and bed bases.

– Up to 40% off clothing and accessories from Levi’s, Dockers, Guess, Champion and more.

– Up to 40% off Adidas, Under Armour, Skechers, Puma, Flexi and more footwear.

– Up to 40% off Ray-Ban, Hawkers lenses and more.

– Up to 40% discount on Armani Exchange, Casio, Fossil and Bulova watches.

– Up to 40% discount on Samsonite, Kipling, Mappa, American Tourister and backpacks and suitcases

further.

– Up to 40% discount on beauty and skin care products.

– Up to 40% discount on jewelry.

– Up to 40% discount on games and toys.

– Up to 40% discount on controllers, games and console accessories.

– Up to 35% discount and up to 12 months interest-free on HP laptops, tablets and accessories,

Lenovo, Logitech and more.

Added to all this are offers with additional 10% discounts with selected banks and as long as they exceed $10,000 MXN in cash. Which also leads to discount codes from certain stores that want to give juicy discounts to those who want to buy. And of course, it cannot be ignored that the interest-free months will make an appearance for those who are going to make large outlays such as televisions and even computers.

There will also be more payment methods including cash at the door in some select cases. Payments can also be made at some convenience stores such as OXXO, Seven Eleven, Circle K and even the Savings Pharmacies.

Here are some offers that you can save:

Kindle (2022 version) (up to 32% off)

Xbox Series S (You will have up to 40% or months without interest)

Samsonite 24-inch suitcase (You will have up to 40% discount)

Lenovo Laptop ThinkPad T480s (you will have 35% discount or months without interest)



Sony Alpha ZV-E10 Interchangeable Lens Vlog Camera (you will have a 30% discount and months without interest)



Bowser’s LEGO (will have up to 30% discount)

Remember that El Buen Fin 2023 will begin in amazon the next November 14th. And whom Atomix We are going to share the best offers.

Via: amazon

Editor’s note: Something that I sometimes don’t agree with about Buen Fin is because many places always raise the price a week before, to make a discount on the celebrations and keep it at the normal price. Fortunately Amazon doesn’t do those things.