COLLEGE STATION, Texas — A decade ago, Amazon announced a program aimed at revolutionizing shipping. Drones launched from a central warehouse would fly through the skies making deliveries.

“I know this sounds like science fiction. It is not,” said Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon and his CEO at the time. The drones would be “ready to begin commercial operations as soon as the necessary regulations are secured,” probably in 2015, the company said.

In 2023, drone delivery is a reality—sort of—just outside of College Station, Texas, northwest of Houston.

However, the current company is so disappointing that Amazon can only keep drones in the air by giving things away. Years of work by leading scientists and aviation specialists have resulted in a program that transports Listerine Cool Mint breath strips or a can of Campbell’s soup — but not both at the same time — to customers as gifts.

The gap between dazzling claims and mundane reality occurs all the time in Silicon Valley, the California heartland of many technology companies. Self-driving cars, the metaverse, flying cars, robots—the list of delayed and incomplete promises is long.

“It’s easy to come up with ideas,” said Rodney Brooks, a robotics entrepreneur and critic of tech company hype. “Turning them into reality is difficult.”

Amazon said last month that drone deliveries would expand to Britain, Italy and another unnamed US city by the end of 2024.

Dominique Lord and Leah Silverman live in the College Station drone zone. While it’s great to have things land in your garage, at least the first few times, there are a lot of obstacles.

Only one item can be delivered at a time. It can’t weigh much more than two kilos. It can’t be fragile, because the drone drops it from about four meters high. Drones can’t fly when it’s too hot, too windy, or too rainy.

You must be home to set the landing indicator, but your car cannot be in the garage. The item may roll onto the street. Letting the drone land in the backyard would avoid some of these problems, but not if there are trees. Amazon also warned that drone delivery is not available during periods of high demand.

After Silverman and Lord expressed interest in the drone program, Amazon offered $100 in gift certificates in October 2022. But its service didn’t start until June and then was suspended during a heat wave.

However, the incentives kept coming. The couple recently received an email from Amazon promoting Skippy Peanut Butter, which usually costs $5.38, but was a “free gift” delivered via drone. Amazon said that “some promotional items” are offered “as a welcome.”

“We don’t really need anything they offer for free,” said Silverman, a 51-year-old novelist and caregiver. “Drones feel more like a toy than anything else — a toy that wastes a huge amount of paper and cardboard.”

Lord, a 54-year-old civil engineering professor, recently ordered medication by mail. When he retrieved the package, they had melted. He’s hopeful that drones’ potential for rapid delivery can eventually solve problems like this.

“I still see this program positively, knowing that it is in the experimental phase,” he said.

Amazon says drones will get better over time. A new model, the MK30, with greater range and the ability to fly in adverse weather conditions, is scheduled to begin service in late 2024.

When Amazon started working on drones, they were all about speed. “We can deliver in half an hour,” Bezos promised.

However, on the ground progress was slow.

“Part of the DNA of the tech industry is that you can achieve things you never thought you could,” said Neil Woodward, who spent four years as a senior manager in Amazon’s drone program. “But the truth is that the laws of physics don’t change.”

Archie Conner, 82, lives a few doors down from Lord and Silverman. He also asked for free Skippy peanut butter, but he forgot to set the landing indicator, so the drone flew away. He then he ordered it again.

Meanwhile, an Amazon delivery man showed up with the first jar. You now have two jars.

“We haven’t found much we want to pay for,” Conner said. “But we have enjoyed the free peanut butter.”

By: David Streitfeld