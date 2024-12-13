Little by little, more information is becoming known about the expansion of Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers in the Aragonese community. The company is one of the companies that has announced investments this year, worth 15.7 billion euros, which will be used to expand its availability areas in the Aragonese community and which will add to the centers already planned in Villanueva de Gállego, Huesca and The Burgo de Ebro.

The expansion of AWS in Aragon includes the municipalities of Villanueva de Gállego, Huesca and El Burgo de Ebro, where the currently operational infrastructure is located, and to which Zaragoza and La Sotonera (Huesca) are added.

They are sites that include land both intended for data centers -located in Zaragoza, Villanueva de Gállego, El Burgo de Ebro and Huesca-, and to measurement centerswhich will be built as part of the joint installation in Villanueva de Gállego, La Sotonera and Zaragoza.

The choice of these areas has not been coincidental. AWS has prioritized proximity to the infrastructure that the company already has in the Aragonese community, apart from taking into account the environmental and geographical evaluations of these enclaves to provide cloud services, data storage, computing, analysis, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

In total, they will be 340 hectaresadding the total area of ​​the plots affected by the PIGA, which include the municipalities of Villanueva de Gállego, Huesca, El Buro de Ebro, La Sotonera, Zaragoza, Alerre, Alfajarín, Almudévar, Chimillas, Fuentes de Ebro, La Puebla de Alfindén , Monforite, Lascasas, Nuez de Ebro, Pastriz, San Mateo de Gállego, Villafranca de Ebro, Zuera, Osera de Ebro, Vicién, Banastás and Lupiñén Ortilla.

In the Villanueva de Gállego availability zoneit is planned to undertake a new data center infrastructure on a plot of 130,640.52 square meters. Furthermore, in Villanueva de Gállego 2, It will occupy land used for agricultural purposes, totaling a declared area of ​​about 84 hectares, while, for the measurement center in this town, an area of ​​1.7 hectares is contemplated to implement a measurement station.

In the case of the Huesca availability zoneFor the new data center, work is being done on an area of ​​approximately 57 hectares, although other land will also be included that, although not part of the projected execution, is necessary for the development of the project. Here, in addition, a new sector will be developed, Walqa 2, with an area of ​​566,958.87 square meters. The expansion project also includes the Esquedas (La Sotonera) measurement center for a measurement station, with a scope of action of 3.8 hectares.

For its part, the Availability zone of El Burgo de Ebrocontemplates 44 hectares, and in La Cartuja (Zaragoza), 144.7 hectares are contemplated to locate a new data center. There is also a measurement center with a scope of action of approximately one hectare.

Investment, taxes and employment

The Economic and Financial Study indicates that the total amount of the investment amounts to 3,280,873,740.50 eurosincluding the budget for the material execution of the data center works, which amounts to 2,116,829,305.44 euros, increased in general expenses (13%), industrial profit (6%) and VAT (21% ), in addition to the general costs, which are estimated at 232,851,223.60 euros.

This investment is distributed in 245,478,951.44 euros in Villanueva de Gállego 1 and a total of 814,778,602.90 euros in Villanueva de Gállego 2. In addition, 714,660,559.97 euros will be allocated to Huesca and 559,667,320.34 to El Burgo de Ebro and, in Zaragoza, It will be 946,288,305.86 euros.

The study also collects the costs estimates in relation to the urban sanitation and purification chargeswhich total 2,072,836.22 euros and rise to 214,758 euros in the case of the cost of maintenance works for the urbanization in the enclaves where this action is necessary.

He increase in equity value of the Administration for the transfer of endowment lands and for the transfer of use in each of the localities is located in 6,263,063.49 euros.

This amount is distributed in zero euros in Villanueva de Gállego 1 and 2,256,351.67 euros in Villanueva de Gállego 2, while it will be 1,097,188.41 euros in Huesa; a total of 1,218,693.20 euros in Huesca, and 1,690,830.21 euros in Zaragoza.

The annual income derived from local fees and taxes are estimated at 522,777.82 euros (IAE) and 226,884.14 euros (IBI). In addition, it would be necessary to add those derived from fees such as that relating to the occupation of the public domain as a result of the installation in the subsoil of the fiber optic network cabling, water and electricity supply and the start of activity, among others.

In matters of employmentthe economic impact study indicates that an annual average of more than 17,500 full-time jobs will be supported in companies in Spain until 2033. Of these, it is estimated that around 6,800 jobs are in Aragon.

The project phases

The expansion of availability zones is planned over an estimated period of ten years. However, it could be reduced or expanded depending on the availability of the project’s support infrastructure and market demand.

According to the initially planned calendar, it is estimated that the first phase includes the years 2024-2025 for the acquisition of the contemplated land and the definitive processing of the PIGA, while the second phase covers the period 2025-2029 for the construction of data halls and administrative buildings.

Also in this stage, the necessary urbanization for exploitation will be undertaken, such as roads, interiors or parking lots and the necessary infrastructure related to water, fiber or energy, among others, for its construction.

The third and subsequent phases include from the year 2029 to 2033 to build the rest of the buildings until all the construction and infrastructure planned in each availability zone is completed.