Amazon Web Services He is working on Five Water Projects in Aragon. To those announced today within the framework of the day Tech4water In value of 17.2 million euros to act in the Huesca water network, in the flood management system in Zaragoza and improve the use of this water resource in the agricultural sector, two previous projects are added in two locations in the Zaragozana province.

“We know that water is a valuable resource that we all need,” said Kevin Miller, global vice president of AWS data centers. A reason why the company has already been working on this line prior to these three projects announced today with two initiatives that officially communicated in 2023.

It is a line of action that is not only carried out in Aragon or Spain, but AWS works worldwide and has already allowed it Compensate the use of water by 41%Suzana Cubicic, Country Manager in Spain and Portugal of AWS has indicated. A percentage with which it advances in its objective of returning to the community more water than it uses in its operations in 2030.

The first of the projects that Amazon Web Services launched in Aragon focuses on detecting water leaks using cloud -based technology. An initiative that takes place in collaboration with the company Fido Tech and that has already helped avoid loss of water in Villanueva de Gállegowhere AWS operates data centers.

With this objective, cloud technology takes advantage of Amazon Web Services services for Identify and reduce leaks in the water system of this town. For this, acoustic sensors have been installed in 45 kilometers of the population’s water network to identify their location and the size of the leaks.

These sensors adhere to the outside of the pipes and network counters and an algorithm of Machine Learning is used to listen to the leaks and analyze them, so that they are located and detected their size to establish the repair priority. An initiative with which losses have already been reduced by around 33 million liters per year.

In addition, it is acting In Ebro Pina with the noon projectwhich allows supply 864 million liters of clean water annually To this community. It also contributes to the improvement of water quality and reduce the amount of water extracted from the Ebro for irrigation.

This initiative, which is carried out in collaboration with the local partner mid -, environmental group focused on the protection and restoration of aquatic ecosystems, allows Take advantage of the drainage water of the crop fields close to AWS operations in Spain to water a blast of poplars Down river, which acts as a natural filter, absorbing the nutrients of the water and preventing them from reaching the river.

“Water scarcity is a critical problem worldwide and we are committed to contributing our grain of sand To help solve this challenge, “said Miller.

And these projects and the new ones presented today “are an example of how AWS is not only operating here, but we are also collaborating with local municipalities and organizations to build a better future.”

Sustainability also in energy

In addition, in water matters, last week the company announced 17 renewable energy projects in Spainup to a total of 94 wind and solar parks, to produce 3.7 gigawatts, which would allow to supply 2.3 million homes every year. It is an energy that will be used for the entire Amazon network, understanding technology and logistics.