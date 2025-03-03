Amazon Web Services Keep investing in Aragon. To the amount of 15.7 billion euros that announced last year to expand its data centers in the community and the 2.5 billion communicated in 219 in the first phase of implantation of its infrastructure in the Aragonese territory to open the AWS Europe (Spain) region, the technology company now adds New investments in three projects related to the Water efficiency in Huesca and Zaragoza and for the agricultural sector.

The three initiatives in which artificial intelligence and AWS technology will be applied They add 17.2 million of euros. It is practically an investment that the technology company will assume in its entirety. This will be in the Zaragoza project, for an amount of some 13.8 million of euros, while in which it will take place in Huesca, which has a budget of around 1.6 million euros, the company’s contribution is being finalized, although it will be foreseeably assumed by its entirety by Amazon Web Services. The project with the agricultural sector will also be based on public and private collaboration, so AWS could assume the investment of about 1.5 million euros, in addition to providing technology and artificial intelligence solutions.

Projects and investments have been presented during the day Tech4water “Take care of water to grow better,” held today in Zaragoza and in which Kevin Miller, global vice president of AWS data centers has been counted.

. The first of the initiatives to make known has been Huesca. In this case, it will act in a water infrastructure to modernize the San Julián de Banzo pipe, which is 33 years old and generates a water loss of 473,000 cubic meters.

The project contemplates like this Act on 5.4 kilometers of pipe of supply so that the city of Huesca can have quality water and avoid that loss of this water resource for mouth use and that, in turn, will also allow to have more quantity for other uses.

At the moment, the project is already written, having to go to the tender phase. In this way, everything is expected to be at approximately one year. In Huesca, you also want to boost Another project, worth 1.5 million euros, focused on a circular ring To provide water to all the districts that depend on the city of Oscense, as with the town of Cuarte that, in addition, is near the AWS Data Center in Walqa.

Also in the city of Saragossa Another of these projects related to sustainability and water will be carried out. In this case, the investment amounts to 13.8 million of euros totally assumed by AWS.

Within these projects, it is the greatest amount. His destiny is to provide Zaragoza with a Emergency Plan both from the point of view of infrastructure and social following the floods that happened in the Death ravine In the Aragonese capital, which caused infrastructure damage worth 125 million euros, and the latest events in the Dana in Valencia.

This project will work on water channeling not only to avoid adverse effects on adverse weather, but also for its use. In this sense, the lines of action contemplate the sensorization of the ravine. Five rolling dikes in the ravine, a collector and a storm tank will also be built.

The project with the City of Zaragoza includes the sensorization of others 28 ravines In order to obtain data not only related to water, its quantity and speed, but also to temperatures, among other parameters.

The objective is to be able to have all these data on a platform for analysis and be able to make decisions. It is information that will be taken into account for Avoid consequences of any adverse phenomenon Like floods, but also drought, fire, snow rainfall or wind problems, among others.

In addition to the AWS technological platform, sensors, cloud and artificial intelligence of this company will also be used. On this basis and with the compiled data, a Preventive alert system.

Water, Technology and Agricultural Sector

Another of the projects that are being worked on is in the agricultural sector in order to do more efficient the use of water and undertake an adaptation to climate change. In this way, it will work with technology that allows data to facilitate decision making to generate a positive impact on the environment.

In this case, an investment of 1.5 million of euros. In addition, the AWS AI software will be displayed Agrow Analytics with which the agricultural sector will be helped in its digital and environmental transformation.