New alliances of Amazon Web Services In Aragon. The technology company has just reached an agreement with the University of Zaragoza within which the focus will be made in the Technology training and also in the use of technological resources in the educational and research field.

The training focuses this agreement in order to develop Training plans in cloud or cloud technologiesin addition to combining effort to carry out initiatives that promote specialized training, research and digital transformation.

He General Protocol of Action signed between both entities, for a period of four yearswill allow to carry out various actions such as continuous training and training in cloud technologies and Amazon Web Services services.

The joint framework, which will also be extended to the scientific and technological field, will include the Development of R&D initiatives, Apart from promoting technological modernization and scientific dissemination in the digital field.

These lines of action will be carried out with training programs for students, teachers and researchers, apart from understanding Official AWS certificationsworkshops and technical seminars.

In addition, in the field of research, the technology company will provide training, advice and access to cloud technologies, as well as advanced technological resources for the development of research projects. You will also collaborate in scientific publications.

On the other hand, in digital transformation, synergies will be established in the advice in architectures Cloud and modernization projects and the Access to Amazon Web Services technological resources. Likewise, best practices will be worked on in Cloud Computing.

The collaboration extends to the dissemination in digital technologies, organization of Hackatons and joint events such as conferences and seminars, among others. In addition, they will develop Six programs as AWS Academy, AWS EDUCATE either AWS SKILL BUILDERamong others.

In the case of AWS Academyit is offered Free access to cloud technology resourcesapart from including training aimed at preparing students to obtain recognized certifications in the sector that will help them in access to high demand jobs.

For its part, AWS EDUCATE Understand one Extensive free online training library and self -taught so that users can study at their own rate and according to their level of specific knowledge about the cloud world, while AWS SKILL BUILDER It is based on a Free Learning Center where to develop the most demanded cloud skills.

Among the programs that will be developed in the university community is Aws jam within which Students can test their skills by solving challenges that emulate real cases of AWS.

Finally, it is AWS DeepRacethe event organized by the AWS Tech Alliance for students to learn, practice and compete applying Automatic learning skills (Ml), and Partyrockthe free AWS app that facilitates the generative learning through the development of practical and code applications.