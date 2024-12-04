Black Friday and Christmas are key dates in online commerce, and many businesses risk a large part of their income

The last part of the year is a challenge for companies dedicated to electronic commerce. amazon has experienced this tension firsthand. The American company has had to notify its associated sellers that it was having problems receiving merchandise. …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only