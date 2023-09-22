Something that has made Prime Video stand out from other streaming services is not placing ads in the middle of series or movies, since although it does have this advertising, it is often implemented at the beginning of the content so as not to interrupt the experience. However, it seems that this modus operandi is going to change, and that is something that fans are not going to like at all.

They mention that they plan to publish fewer ads compared to traditional TV stations or their rivals in the streaming part. Four minutes per hour would be a benchmark for the least amount of advertising time. The commercials will appear for the first time in US, UK, Germany and Canada at the beginning of 2024followed by France, Italy, Spain, Mexico and Australia by the end of the year.

Of course, customers can choose to pay for a more expensive membership so they don’t skip ads, something that is very common these days, given that others in the industry like Disney+, HBO Max, Peacock, the more they already started to implement this. However, the one who started the whole movement was Netflixand since there are no declines in their memberships, it is obvious that others would follow their example to expect a similar result.

amazon He mentioned that the decision to run ads would help him continue to invest in engaging content and continue to increase that investment over a long period of time. This can be seen in the money they have put into series like the recent one The Lord of the rings which is currently filming the second season, and not to mention that they already have a deal with sony to make one of god of war.

As already mentioned, in the case of Latam there are already advertisements within this service, but they are not intrusive when they appear in the middle of a series or movie, something that will obviously change when the company arrives with this new standard at the end of the current year. .

Via: Variety

Editor’s note: The truth is, I don’t watch any Prime Video despite paying for the membership, but I imagine that those who are passionate about their programs like The Boys will have their experience in the story interrupted.