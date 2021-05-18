The streaming market keeps moving. Variety reported that Amazon is in talks to acquire Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM), the Hollywood studio behind the James Bond and Rocky franchises. The agreement would be bordering $ 9,000 million, according to the specialized portal.

MGM went on sale last December. It hit the market as one of the few Hollywood studios with flagship franchises unaffected by the recent wave of acquisitions in the film industry.

The study has explored the possibility of sale several times in recent years. In January 2020, He had discussions with Netflix and Apple, but the price turned out to be an obstacle.

MGM has a library of 4,000 movie titles and 17,000 hours of television programming. Stories like Gone with the Wind, The Hobbit and television hits like The Handmaid’s Tale are part of its properties.

Although the studio, which was forced to declare bankruptcy a decade ago after accumulating a debt of 4,000 million dollars, has developed in recent years new franchises such as Creed, from the Rocky universe and starring Michael B Jordan, its jewel of the crown remains James Bond, a saga currently starring Daniel Craig.

As with FOX and Disney, fans of the franchises in question are the most interested in knowing what will happen to their favorite stories.

Movies, series and reality shows under the Metro Goldwyn Mayer label

James bond

The Hobbit

Rocky / Creed

RoboCop

Pink Panther

The silence of the inocents

Four Weddings and a Funeral

Stargate SG-1

Vikings

Fargo

The Handmaid’s Tale

American gladiators

Teen wolf

The voice

Survivor

Shark tank

The real housewives of Beverly Hills

The Hills.