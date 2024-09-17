Apple has unveiled its new flagship, the iPhone 16. However, although Samsung is still waiting for its moment, this trend has influenced the price of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is now cheaper.

If you are considering purchasing the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra with 512GB storageIt is important to compare prices between the most popular platforms: Amazon and Mercado Libre. Here we show you where to find the best offer.

Amazon: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 12GB RAM + 512GB for only $20,974

Mercado Libre: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 512GB + 12GB RAM for only $20,074

Beyond its competitive price, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra It stands out for its design and performance. Its titanium structure not only makes it more resistant, but also gives it an elegant and modern aesthetic. The 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with resolution 4K Quad HD+ (3120×1440) offers an impressive visual experience, ideal for those who enjoy high-quality multimedia content.

Equipped with the processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 and 12GB of RAM, The device ensures smooth performance, allowing you to multitask without any issues. In addition, its 512GB storage internal allow users to store a huge amount of files and applications.

In the photography section, the Galaxy S24 Ultra shines with its four-camera system, which includes a lens 200MP main with optical zoom and a 12MP wide angle. Thanks to built-in artificial intelligence, the phone optimizes every shot, ensuring professional-quality photos and videos even in low-light conditions.

If you are looking for the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and you want to get the best price, Mercado Libre is positioned as the most economical option with a $900 difference compared to AmazonHowever, it is important to evaluate factors such as customer service and warranties before making a final decision.