According to a new report Tuesday from the Wall Street Journal, amazon implemented a secret algorithm to determine how much it could raise prices before its competitors stopped raising theirs.

The existence of the algorithm, codenamed Nessie Projectwas first revealed late last month in a complaint filed by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) accusing the e-commerce giant of violating US antitrust laws.

The public complaint of the FTC was alluding to Nessie Project, but the section was heavily censored. According to the Journal, Nessie would inflate prices and monitor whether other retailers, such as target, they would do the same. If competing retailers kept the price lower, the algorithm automatically returned the price of amazon at its normal level. It is stated that Nessie helped amazon to increase its profits by artificially increasing prices in different shopping categories until the company apparently stopped using it in 2019.

“Once again, we urge amazon to act quickly to remove the censorship and allow the American public to see the full scope of what we allege are their illegal monopolistic practices,” FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar told the Journal on Tuesday.

Nessie Project It’s just one of the many ways in which FTC has accused amazon of illegally maintaining its dominance in the e-commerce market. In the agency’s September complaint, the company is accused of using a variety of methods, such as hiding listings, to discourage sellers from offering products at lower prices on competing platforms.

“The complaint details detailed allegations outlining how amazon is exploiting its monopoly power to enrich itself while raising prices and degrading service for tens of millions of American families who shop on its platform and the hundreds of thousands of businesses that depend on it. amazon to reach them,” FTC Chair Lina Khan said in a statement last month.

In response to the demand, amazon stated that the FTC was “wrong on the facts and the law, and we look forward to proving it in court.”

Via: The Wall Street Journal

Editor’s note: Chale, the worst thing about it is that Amazon doesn’t like you using extensions like Keepa to monitor their prices.