Amazon announced Matter for Alexa update, updated ‘Works with Alexa’ certification requirements for Matter devices. With this update, users can configure their Matter devices running iOS, including Matter devices with Thread protocol. Second generation Echo, Echo Plus, and Echo Dot devices have been updated to support Matter, as well as the Echo (fourth generation), enabled as a Thread border router. This means fourth-generation Echo users can now extend their smart home with Thread-powered Matter devices in addition to Wi-Fi, Zigbee, Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) Mesh, and Wi-Fi-enabled Matter devices. More than 100 million Echo devices across 20 models already in customer homes around the world will be updated to support Matter, Amazon says.

To help developers deliver quality experiences through Matter devices, the Works with Alexa program was expanded for Matter devices last fall and the requirements were updated “I’m excited to be able to make our devices available to customers using Alexa” , says Jerome Gackel, CEO of Eve Systems. “One of our biggest challenges – as we are at the forefront of bringing the first Thread Protocol Matter devices into customers’ homes – is ensuring they have the right infrastructure at home to connect to our devices. With ‘Works with Alexa’ badging and Thread support on millions of Echoes already in customer homes, the creation of this seamless journey will be greatly accelerated.”