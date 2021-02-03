Amazon revealed its plans Tuesday for the next phase of its Virginia headquarters remodel, with a particular 107-meter high helix-shaped office tower, by which you can climb from the outside as if you were climbing a mountain.

The rotating-topped propeller building is the main attraction of the proposal which also includes several 22-story office buildings, in addition to those already under construction in the company’s attempt to make room for 25,000 new employees in the coming years in the neighborhoods from Arlington County across the nation’s capital across the Potomac River.

The Seattle-based company said in a blog that the building is designed to help people connect with nature.

“The natural beauty of a double helix can be seen throughout our world, from geometry to our own DNA and the elemental shape of galaxies, weather patterns, pine cones and seashells,” the company said.

Amazon, headquarters in Arlington, Virginia. Amazon Photo

“The helix at our Arlington headquarters will offer a variety of alternative work environments to Amazon employees amid lush landscaping and flowering trees native to the region.”

The sketches show trees and a green area surrounding the exterior of the building, which in addition to a propeller also it looks like a Christmas tree or a snow cone.

The company said it will allow the public to climb the outer part of the mountain during the weekend on guided tours.

Amazon considers the building itself an “alternative workspace” for the company in contrast to the more traditional office space in buildings of 22 plants that will surround the propeller, which will be slightly higher than the other three buildings.

Of course, the entire internet compared it to the emoji known as “Poop emoji”, which refers to its similarity to excrement: even some outside media headlined with this idea:

Some joked with the similarity:

‘Amazon’s plans for its New Virginia headquarters feature a 350-foot structure dubbed the Helix with two spiraling outdoor walkways with trees and plants from Virginia that twist to the building’s top’ pic.twitter.com/uDTuiNxDNb – David Hering (@hering_david) February 2, 2021

And still others found other comparisons like the tower of babel and other structures:

The surprise departure of Bezos: stop being the CEO of Amazon

Tech giant Amazon announced that Jeff Bezos will step down as CEO of the company he founded almost 30 years ago.

His place will be taken by Andy Jassy, who joined the Seattle-based firm in 1997 and currently serves as head of the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud computing service.

Bezos, considered the richest man in the world, with a fortune of about $ 188.8 billion, “will become CEO in the third quarter” of 2021, according to the company.

“I am pleased to announce that this third quarter I will transition to executive chairman of the Amazon board and Andy Jassy to become CEO“He stated in a letter to employees. And he remarked that” in the position of CEO, I intend to focus my energies and attention on new products and early initiatives, “such as” Day 1 Fund, Bezos Earth Fund, Blue Origin , The Washington Post and my other passions. “

However, he clarified that “it is not a retirement” and assured that from his new position “I will continue to participate in important Amazon initiatives.”

On his successor in office, he noted that “Andy is well known within the company and has been with Amazon almost as long as I have,” so “he will be an outstanding leader and you have all my confidence. “

More information about Andy Jassy, ​​here.