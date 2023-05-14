At the C30 auditorium in viale Cassala 30 in Milan on 24 and 25 Mayor will take place finals in LAN of theAmazon UNIVERSITY Esportss, the export competition that involved thousands of students throughout Italy. In fact, over 4000 university students from 85 different universities competed on five different titles: League of legends, VALORANT, Clash Royale, Teamfight Tactics and Rocket League. The finals will be a great esports party, with the presence of professional players, industry experts and many enthusiasts, who will be able to attend the event for free.

Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports isn’t just competition, it’s also atraining opportunities and knowledge of the world of esports. In fact, starting this year, the tournaments have been accompanied by a whole series of workshops and interactive activities for all students of Italian universities. In total, five workshops and eight tours were carried out at different universities, involving over 700 students. The participating universities were: Catholic University of the Sacred Heart of Milan, the Sapienza University of Rome, the University of Perugia, the Luigi Vanvitell University of Campania, the University of Camerino and the International Medical University of Rome – Unicamillus. The final stage is scheduled for June at the University of Naples Federico II. The goal is to be able to continue to offer training and educational activities in the future, increasing the number of events of this type.

As for the tournament, the first day, i.e. the May 24ththe finals will start at 3 pm, with challenges from Rocket League, Teamfight Tactics and Clash Royale.

The May 25th, instead, we will start at 10 to watch the final stages of the League of Legends and VALORANT tournament. Those who cannot participate will obviously be able to follow the competitions on Twitch, in the reader that you can find in this news or on the official Twitch channel of King Esports.

During the Amazon UNIVERSITY Esports finals it will be possible to meet industry professionals, publishers, sponsors and professors who will take turns in dedicated panels to discuss esports, gaming and their impact on society and the university world.