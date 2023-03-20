Add and continue. This time the storm of technological layoffs has come to rest, for the second time, on the foundations of the electronic commerce giant. Amazon will lay off 9,000 employees in the coming weeks, thus adding to the already more than 18,000 layoffs that the US company undertook between the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

In total, in just half a year the company will have finished with 10% of its workforce with the objective, according to an internal communication from the CEO Andy Jassy, ​​to optimize costs in a context marked by the “uncertainty that exists in the near future ».

Jassy acknowledges that for several years most Amazon businesses added significant numbers of staff in response to developments in the company’s business and the broader economy. “However, given the economic uncertainty in which we live and the uncertainty that exists in the near future, we have chosen to be more efficient in our costs and personnel,” she says.

Be that as it may, layoffs in technology companies are the order of the day. In 2022 alone, there were 150,000 layoffs among companies in the sector, and although at first it seemed that the storm had calmed down, the truth is that according to the layoffs.fyi portal, which keeps track of the number of layoffs that have produced in technology companies, by 2023 more than 139,000 jobs have been destroyed in the technology sector.

The last big company that announced its plans to drastically reduce the workforce was Meta last week. But it was not the first time it had done so in recent months, although it became the first to announce a second round of layoffs.

Specifically, the Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram company announced that it would end in 2023 with some 10,000 employees, which represents 13% of the total workforce and that they added to the 11,000 workers that the company already announced at the end of last year. that the contract would be rescinded.