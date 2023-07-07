The Summit of Amazonian Presidents is announced for a month from now (August 8 and 9) to take place in the Brazilian city of Belém do Pará. With jurisdiction over the Amazon region there are eight countries. So, in principle, the heads of state of Bolivia, Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Guyana, Peru, Suriname and Venezuela should attend.

Several questions arise around this call: who will attend, the precision and clarity of the agenda and, most importantly, whether or not relevant substantive decisions will be reached. And not to a meeting with frustrating results as happened a few days ago with the Mercosur presidential meeting held in the Argentine town of Puerto Iguazú.

I have already referred in this same newspaper to the crucial issue of the Amazon and in other media to the enormous challenge that Lula’s assumption of the presidency of Brazil meant for the Amazon region. It must be remembered that on the occasion of the transmission of presidential command in Brazil on January 1, President Petro called for “A great pact to save the Amazon jungle in favor of humanity.” Plus point; but so far just an idea.

The mere fact that the summit has been convened in Belem do Pará and that, aiming at it, delegations from the Amazonian countries are already working is something important. The last one -which was essentially inconsequential- took place in September 2019 in Leticia, Colombia, within the complex context of forest fires in the Amazon. Only the presidents of Bolivia, Evo Morales; Colombia, Ivan Duque; Ecuador, Lenin Moreno; and from Peru, Martín Vizcarra. Revealing absence of Bolsonaro: the highest deforestation (+ 79%) in Brazil since 2008 was taking place within his government

In Amazon deforestation and related dramas, there are shared responsibilities among the eight countries with access to the Amazon basin. However, 70% of the seven million square kilometers of the Amazon – double the whole of Europe without considering Russia – is located in three countries. In that order, Brazil (3.6 million km2), Peru (782,000 km2) and Colombia (484,000 km2).

Nothing promising to have an impact can be concluded without agreement, at least among these three countries. It cannot be ignored that the moment is complicated. Because, among other things, the president of one of the three key Amazonian countries (Colombia) does not “recognize” the president of another crucial country in that trio (Peru). We have an objective obstacle there to make agreements that will have to be seen how it is resolved. It is to be hoped that in the interim the waters will go down to their level and that realism can be advanced towards a reign. Crucial message. But at the same time synthetic because, obviously, the so-called “great pact” that, to be such, has to be at least between the three countries with sovereignty over 70%.

Facing the upcoming presidential summit, in terms of substance, several challenges of fundamental questions arise, among which two stand out.

In the first place, having at hand the appropriate diagnoses -serious and comprehensive- in a context in which generalities are often repeated. And, at the same time, diagnoses that do not ignore the responsibilities that -by action or inaction- the local/national authorities may have.

The range of topics is very wide. It can range from such broad, urgent and immediate issues, such as deforestation processes (due to government authorizations or, de facto, due to state leniency) to livestock or agricultural projects (in which Bolsonaro was irresponsibly prodigal). Even serious and stinging issues such as the systematic murders of Amazonian indigenous leaders in a serious framework of lack of protection and impunity.

There is a wide list of varied issues in which the exchange of serious, relevant and complete information is essential and cannot be postponed. Unfortunately, the dimension of the problem has outgrown the agenda and very general intervention strategies that emerged from the Amazon Cooperation Treaty Organization (OTCA) founded decades ago.

Second, in the face of the previous disaster, a range of strategic responses and an emergency plan are urgently needed; none of this apparently exists today. This demands a lot of creativity, political decision and coordination capacity. For example, so that Amazonian environmental leaders do not continue to be assassinated. And, of course, design less illusory mechanisms in the face of deforestation or illegal gold extraction (for example, seriously prohibiting the sale and circulation of mercury, an essential input).

There is one issue, however, with regional implications, which is drug trafficking. That goes far beyond the unfortunate depredation of the Amazon forest to plant coca leaves, a phenomenon that occurs, above all, in Peru, Colombia and Bolivia. The latest report published by The latest UN World Report (UNODC) details that coca cultivation shot up 35% from 2020 to 2021; the most pronounced year-on-year increase since 2016. The increase is due both to the expansion of coca bush cultivation – in increasingly sensitive Amazonian territories – and to improvements in the process of transforming the coca leaf into cocaine hydrochloride.

The issue, then, is increasingly serious but without receiving relevant attention. Rarely, in his inauguration speech in August 2022, President Petro announced that a new approach should be adopted in the fight against drug trafficking. As far as is known, everything was left in that announcement while in the other two most concerned countries (Bolivia and Peru) no innovation has been produced. It is obvious and urgent that greater attention to the issue is required and commitment to innovative, realistic policies that work, unlike the current failed ones.

Two issues should deserve special attention given this notable increase.

On the one hand, the diversification of trade routes and places of consumption. as revealed publiceye, cocaine from Bolivia and Peru is increasingly transported through the Southern Cone via Paraguay and the Paraná-Paraguay waterway. Criminal groups, often from Brazil, use planes to cross the border and then boats up the river to the Atlantic.

On the other hand, the growing consumption in the region. The border area between Peru and Brazil, as warned publiceye, is crucial in “the action of drug production, distribution and consumption networks”, one of the main routes of international drug trafficking. Brazil is already the second country with the most cocaine users in the world after the United States.

While a drug trafficking treatment policy that has failed—and continues to fail—seems to be unscathed, growing sectors of the world are coming up with an alternative policy. That, on the one hand, aim with effective development and security policies -and not illusory- in the areas abandoned by the hand of the State that become vulnerable for the cultivation of coca. On the other hand, treating the sustained growth of consumption in the region with health, prevention and decriminalization policies rather than with a criminalization that has demonstrated, ad nauseam, its complete failure.

Is it possible to leave the Summit with innovative, realistic and concrete ideas and action plans?

