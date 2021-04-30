Several Amazon packages, waiting to be distributed, in Robbinsville, New Jersey, USA. LUCAS JACKSON / Reuters

The e-commerce giant Amazon registered profits of 8,107 million dollars (6,707 million euros) between January and March, more than triple those achieved in the same period of 2020, thanks to the enormous momentum achieved during the COVID-19 pandemic. 19.

Net sales in the first quarter totaled 108,518 million dollars (89,764 million euros), 43.8% more than those registered between January and March 2020, including a growth of 37.4% in product sales, up to 57,491 million dollars (47,555 million euros). Meanwhile, the services business had a turnover of 51,027 million dollars (42,209 million euros), 51.8% more.

The firm led by Jeff Bezos, like the rest of the US tech giants, has taken advantage of the pandemic, thanks to the boost in internet commerce derived from mobility restrictions, as well as the closure or reduction of capacity and hours in the physical stores.

More information

The Seattle company shot up its sales both in its main market, North America, with a 40% rise to € 64,366 million, and in the rest of the world, where revenues grew 60% to € 30,649 million. .

The cloud, the most profitable business

For its part, the cloud computing platform Amazon Web Services (AWS), leader in the sector, increased revenues by 32%, to 13,503 million. AWS is the company’s great bet for the future and its most profitable business, as well as having an undisputed dominance in the market, well above its biggest pursuers Azure from Microsoft and Google Cloud.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Amazon expects revenue of between $ 110 billion and $ 116 billion, which represents an increase of between 24% and 30% compared to the second quarter of 2020, including an estimated favorable impact of 200 points. exchange rate basics.

Likewise, the company hopes to achieve an operating profit of between $ 4.5 billion and $ 8 billion, compared to $ 5.8 billion recorded between April and June last year.

Earlier this year, Bezos, the founder of the company and the richest man in the world according to Forbes, announced that in the summer he will step down as CEO and will be replaced by the director who has led AWS for the past few years, Andy Jassy.

Twitter on the rise

For its part, Twitter announced net profits between January and March of 68 million dollars, which means that the blue bird company returns to the profit path compared to the same period last year, when it lost 8.4 million for the outbreak of the pandemic.

During the past three months, the company based in San Francisco (California, USA) had a turnover of 1,036 million dollars, 28% more than the 807 million at the beginning of 2020, when Internet advertising – its main source of income – it was momentarily stopped when the pandemic was declared. The bulk of Twitter’s turnover (88%) is advertising on-line, which is complemented by the business of selling data for market research and launching new products (12%).

The social network currently has 199 million “monetizable active daily users”, the metric used by the company to refer to those accounts that correspond to a physical user and to which companies can therefore direct their advertising (does not include , for example, those managed by robots). This figure represents a year-on-year growth of 17%, in one year, that of covid-19, in which the time that people spend browsing the internet has skyrocketed and in which practically all social networks have seen their numbers of users increase. .