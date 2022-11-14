After cutting back or shutting down altogether a number of corporate initiatives, such as Amazon Care, the urgent and primary healthcare service that failed to garner enough customers, the e-commerce giant is narrowly predicting a cut of 10,000 jobs, about 1% of the total workforce. The brings it back New York Times, just on the day when the founder of the company, Jeff Bezos, announced that he wanted to donate a large part of his personal assets to charity. The cuts will affect the device group, including the one responsible for the Alexa voice assistant, along with the retail division and human resources. In recent months Amazon has already reduced the number of employees, with a cut of about 80 thousand units but operated to the detriment of hourly personnel.

Then, in September, it froze hiring in several smaller teams, only to freeze them completely just two weeks ago. The leak comes just weeks after the e-commerce giant warned of slowing growth for the holiday season, a time when it usually generates its highest sales. Amazon said this decline was due to consumers and businesses having less money to spend due to rising prices. The e-commerce giant is just the latest tech company to make deep cuts to its employee base to prepare for a potential economic downturn. Last week, Twitter cut about 50% of its workforce after it sold the social network to Elon Musk. Facebook’s parent company Meta also recently laid off 11,000 employees.