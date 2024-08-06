Amazon has already reached a fleet of 15,000 electric vans already on the roadelectric vans built by Rivian. Amazon is aiming for even faster growth than expected: the original goal was 100,000 units by 2040, but now that goal has been overturned as the company has managed to move the goal up by 10 years, bringing the 100,000 milestone to 2030.

Amazon Electric Van

To be fair, By 2030, Amazon will employ more than 100,000 electric vans. As we well know, these will be added to the already existing electric trucks in circulation (to learn more, we talked about them here), such as: those of Volvo, whose fleet is also owned by Amazon.

Amazon, the reason for choosing electric vans

Amazon aim at a totally green futurethus betting on environmental sustainability and investing heavily in the development of 100,000 electric vehicles. This milestone represents a major step forward for the e-commerce giant in reducing its carbon footprint first and foremost, and transforming the logistics industry.

The 100,000 electric vans will be used for:

Moving towards environmental sustainability : the main objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the fight against climate change.

: the main objective is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and contribute to the fight against climate change. A positive image : This move enhances Amazon’s image as a socially responsible company.

: This move enhances Amazon’s image as a socially responsible company. Greater efficiency: In the future, electric vehicles will certainly become more economical than vehicles with internal combustion engines, thanks to lower running costs.

As mentioned earlier, the most of the electric vans by AmazonThey were made from Rivianone American startup specializing in electric vehicles. The deal between the two companies represents one of the largest orders for electric vehicles in history.

Features of Amazon Electric Vans

THE Amazon electric vans They were designed specifically for urban needs. They have:

High capacity battery : they guarantee sufficient autonomy for daily deliveries.

: they guarantee sufficient autonomy for daily deliveries. Advanced security system : in order to ensure the safety of drivers and road users.

: in order to ensure the safety of drivers and road users. On-board technology: optimizes routes and increases delivery efficiency. In fact, a variety of technological systems are available on board, including driving assistance systems that improve the safety of the driver and other road users.

Amazon Electric Vans, Features

THE advantages The benefits of Amazon’s electric vans are many: they reduce emissions and help improve air quality in cities, they are quieter than traditional vehicles, thus reducing noise pollution.

The characteristics main of the Amazon electric vans They are the following:

Custom design : they were built for Amazon with the needs of the delivery service in mind. Therefore the vehicles have an aerodynamic design that improves size, cargo space and ease of access for the courier.

: they were built for Amazon with the needs of the delivery service in mind. Therefore the vehicles have an aerodynamic design that improves size, cargo space and ease of access for the courier. Quick charging system: they have a quick charging system so you can recharge quickly during work breaks.

In addition, innovative technologies are able to monitor the performance of vehicles, optimizing their routes and collecting valuable data to improve the service. They also have an intuitive user interface, in order to facilitate the couriers to use the vehicle.

Electric vans have lower maintenance costs than those with internal combustion engines, and the cost of electricity is often lower than that of gasoline.

A big step towards sustainability

The launch of these vehicles represents a important step towards a green futureand so sustainableand highly technological. In the coming years, an expansion of electric vehicles in commercial transport is expected, which will have a growing impact on reducing emissions. All this will lead to the increase of cleaner air, the same that each of us breathes every day. And now Amazon is also committed to the electric transition, for a greener and cleaner future. Therefore, the vision of the future is totally electric also for last-mile transport, involving vans and trucks.