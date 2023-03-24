Super Mario Bros. – The Film is in the pipeline and Amazon is also launching a special packaging to celebrate the animated film.

It’s definitely a great time to be a Super Mario fan. Although no new video games in the main series have been released recently, with Odyssey now dating back to 2017, Super Mario Bros. – The Movie is now on the launch pad, expected in Italian cinemas from 5 April. And, to celebrate the imminent release of the film, Amazon also saw fit to promote a nice initiative in honor of Nintendo’s iconic moustached plumber.

Super Mario themed Amazon parcels —

As it reports VGC extension, for some time now Amazon has begun to replace its classic, somewhat anonymous but practical, delivery packages with others dyed yellow to celebrate the soon release of Super Mario Bros. – The Movie. The new packs are designed to recall the classic mystery blocks of the Super Mario series, a recurring object in the Big N saga which, if hit with Mario’s head-break, reward the player with hard coins. For the moment, we have no news of similar packages for Italy, so the collaboration between Amazon and Illumination could be limited to the United Kingdom, as far as we know.

Cast and Exit —

Super Mario Bros. – The Movie is out on April 5 in over sixty markets, including, of course, Italy.

Today was a great day. Also here is a cool Mario Amazon box I saw today. pic.twitter.com/UjZ9ihGLeE — Otamo24 (@Otamo24) March 18, 2023

An all-star cast will lend their voices to the characters and worlds created in computer graphics by the Despicable Me and Minions studio: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black and more. In the Italian version, Claudio Santamaria is confirmed as Mario.

This is pretty neat got my @amazon package in and the box was a promo for the Mario bros movie pic.twitter.com/9lsSwPA6rA — Ðanny (@BackToTheDoge) March 21, 2023

While there remains an aura of mystery about the story and how it will relate to the video game, whether it will be a faithful or “brave” adaptation like that of HBO’s The Last of Us, the latest trailer was released just at the beginning of the month.