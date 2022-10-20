Amazon has announced the availability in Italy of the new Echo Dot and Echo Dot with clock, at 59.99 euros and 69.99 euros. The devices promise crisp, low sounds that are up to twice as deep as the previous generation, with the same spherical design. The new Echo Dot with clock is equipped with an improved LED display: when you ask Alexa for information, it is now possible to view, in addition to the time, also the title of a song or the name of an artist, the weather, a calculation . Echo Studio, the Echo speaker with the best sound even more performing thanks to the new spatial audio processing technology and the extension of the frequency range, is also available from today for 199.99 euros. Custom spatial audio processing technology is designed to enhance stereo sound, making music and movie soundtracks reach the listener with greater breadth, clarity and intensity. It recreates the performance of a hi-fi stereo system, where vocal performances are more present in the center, while instruments with stereo panning are better defined at the sides. These updates add to Echo Studio’s existing support for Dolby Atmos and Sony 360 Reality Audio. Finally, Echo Studio is available in the new Ice White color.The new generation of Echo Dot is Carbon Trust, built with 95% post-consumer recycled fabric. In addition, 99% of the packaging is made from wood fiber-based materials from sustainably managed forests or recycled sources.