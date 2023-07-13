Amazon | The e-commerce giant Amazon filed a lawsuit due to the EU’s new digital legislation

Amazon is not satisfied that the company is classified as a large online platform according to the new legislation.

Online shopping giant Amazon has filed a lawsuit in the EU court due to the Union’s new digital services regulation. Amazon is bothered by the fact that the company is classified as a very large online platform within the framework of the new legislation.

According to the Digital Services Act, the new obligations are strictest for very large online platforms and search engines. Among other things, they must effectively combat disinformation and hate content in the future.

In April, the European Commission presented a list of 19 online companies that meet the criteria of a large online platform. According to Amazon, the description does not apply to the e-commerce giant because its revenue comes from retail sales, not advertising.