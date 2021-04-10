After Amazon won the battle against the impending unionism in Alabama, which could have changed the map of the company in the rest of the United States, the company that Jeff Bezos founded issued a statement thanking the 1,798 workers who voted against (738 were in favor).

In the letter, Amazon appreciates that "Have listened to the collective voices" from the workers.

“Amazon did not win: our employees made the decision to vote against joining a union,” they describe. “Our employees are the heart and soul of Amazon, and we’ve always worked hard to listen to them, receive their feedback, make continuous improvements, and invest a lot to offer excellent salaries and benefits in a safe and inclusive workplace, ”the text continues.

Of the 5,800 Amazon employees in the Bessemer center who were called to the polls, they only turned out to vote 3,215 employees. The final vote count, which lasted for more than a week, ended with 1,798 votes against and 738 in favor.

Meanwhile, the Retail, Wholesale and Department Stores Union (RWDSU), which was voted on, announced that it will denounce Amazon for unfair labor practices to the United States Labor regulators. The union force ensures that the company “interfered“with the rights of workers to vote” in a free and fair election. “

This is what Amazon defended in the letter: "It is easy to predict that the union will say that Amazon won these elections because we intimidated to employees, but that's not true"

The RWDSU asks that the result of the elections not be taken into account because Amazon’s conduct “created an atmosphere of confusion, coercion and / or fear of retaliation.”

"Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, politicians, and the media than they heard from us. And Amazon didn't win: our employees made the decision to vote against to join a union," the e-commerce giant stressed in a statement.

In this context, the company takes advantage of its letter to highlight the number of jobs that Amazon generated during the pandemic: 500,000 worldwide.

The full letter

Thank you to the employees at our BHM1 logistics center in Alabama for participating in the elections. There has been a lot of noise in recent months and we are glad that their collective voices have finally been heard. In the end, less than 16% of BHM1 employees voted to join the RWDSU union.

It is easy to predict that the union will say that Amazon won this election because we intimidated employees, but that is not true. Our employees heard far more anti-Amazon messages from the union, legislators and the media than they heard from us.

And Amazon didn’t win – our employees made the decision to vote against joining a union. Our employees are the heart and soul of Amazon, and we’ve always worked hard to listen to them, receive their feedback, make continuous improvements, and invest heavily to deliver great wages and benefits in a safe and inclusive workplace.

We are not perfect, but we are proud of our team and what we offer, and we will continue to work to improve every day.

We hope that now that these elections are over, there is an opportunity to move from conversation to action across the country.

While our team is made up of more than a million people around the world and we have created 500,000 new jobs since Covid-19 started, we are still a small fraction of the workforce.

There are 40 million Americans who earn less than the basic salary at Amazon, and many more who do not receive health care through their employers, and we think that should be fixed.

We welcome the opportunity to sit down and share ideas with any legislator who wants to pass laws that ensure that all workers in the U.S.

They are guaranteed at least $ 15 an hour, day one medical care, and other important benefits. Our employees have benefited greatly from what we offer, and we believe that all American families deserve the same.

In the meantime, for anyone interested in meeting some of our team members and seeing what it’s like to work inside one of our buildings, we recommend signing up for a tour at www.amazonfctours.com

It’s an incredible operation, backed by a world-class team, and we’d love for you to see it for yourself.