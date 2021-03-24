Amazon continues to focus its attention on video games. In an effort to capitalize on more and more users, in addition to owning Twitch for a long time, she wants to get into the development of this industry. For this reason, it aims to develop top-of-the-line games (the so-called triple A) with a new Montreal study.

The new study will be led by industry veterans who worked on Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege by Ubisoft . The Amazon Games studio in Montreal is its fourth studio, with three other locations in Seattle, San Diego and Orange County.

“Based on 8 years of experience with Siege, we are excited to start with a blank page and the creative freedom to create a completely unique experience in space. multiplayer“said Xavier Marquis, creative director of the new studio and one of its founding members hired by Ubisoft.

Amazon has been struggling to make a name for itself in the game development space despite heavy investments in original titles and in-house studios.

However, with Crucible, its exclusive Prime Gaming game, failed to get positive feedback.

Most notably, the company withdrew and then completely canceled its Crucible free hero shooter last year. Other difficulties Amazon has faced include withdrawing its video game adaptation of The Grand Tour out of stores after its launch to poor reviews in 2019, and the delay of its other major original project, New World, until the end of this year.

Those flaws are not yet deterring incoming Amazon CEO Andy Jassy, ​​who expressed his commitment to the company’s game development efforts following a damning Bloomberg report on the division’s struggles. J

assy told employees in an email last month that it believes the game development division may prosper “if we hold on.”

In addition, Amazon brought back a key figure

Amazon and AWS, the key to the business. Reuters photo

Amazon announced Tuesday that its former director Adam Selipsky, current CEO of Tableau, is chosen to lead its most lucrative business segment, AWS, the latest consequence of the unexpected retirement of Jeff Bezos.

Selipsky served as vice president for sales, marketing and logistical support of the cloud computing platform AWS for 11 years, between 2005 and 2016, a stage in which he was in close contact with the future CEO of Amazon when Bezos retires this summer, Andy Jassy.

Since 2016, Selipsky He runs the data visualization software company Tableau, which was acquired by Salesforce in 2019 in one of the largest deals ever seen in the industry.

“Adam brings us his good sense of judgment, his obsession with customers, his ability to create teams, generate demand and the experience he has as CEO. In addition, after 11 years with our company, knows our culture and our business well“Jassy said in a letter to employees that Efe had access to.

On February 2, the founder of Amazon and the richest person in the world according to Forbes, Jeff Bezos, announced by surprise his future retirement from the management of the company, and his replacement by Jassy, ​​who currently runs AWS.

The succession will materialize in summer, and the signing of Selipsky is one of its most direct consequences, since with the promotion of Jassy the position at the head of AWS was vacant.